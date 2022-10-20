Carlisle hoping to have Kristian Dennis and Fin Back available to face Orient

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carlisle are hoping top-scorer Kristian Dennis and Fin Back are ready to ease their injury problems by returning against Leyton Orient.

The pair have missed the last two matches with hamstring complaints but are expected to be in contention on Saturday.

Jack Stretton, who scored twice against Doncaster in Dennis’ absence, rolled his ankle against Barrow in midweek and is a doubt, while Corey Whelan has come off hurt for two games in a row and may be rested.

Ben Barclay has suffered another fitness setback, Tobi Sho-Silva is taking a cautious approach to his comeback while Brennan Dickenson, Jamie Devitt and Joel Senior remain out.

Orient have a well-rested squad after making eight changes to their XI for a last-gasp defeat to Chelsea under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Theo Archibald, Omar Beckles and Craig Clay were the only players to start each of the last two games meaning Richie Wellens should have plenty of options at his disposal.

Aaron Drinan scored as a substitute against Chelsea’s youngsters and should return in attack, alongside Paul Smyth.

Ant Georgiou (hamstring) and Dan Nkrumah (knee) are long-term absentees.