Interim boss Steve Davis will lead Wolves for the remainder of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Interim boss Steve Davis will lead Wolves for the remainder of the year

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 6:41 pm Updated: October 20, 2022, 6:49 pm
Steve Davis will spend longer in charge of Wolves. (Nick Potts/PA)
Steve Davis will spend longer in charge of Wolves. (Nick Potts/PA)

Caretaker boss Steve Davis will stay in charge at Wolves until the new year.

The Premier League strugglers have opted to give Davis a longer spell after QPR head coach Michael Beale rejected the chance to move to Molineux.

The snub also followed Julen Lopetegui’s decision to turn Wolves down for personal reasons.

Wolves have been looking for a new manager since sacking Bruno Lage earlier this month and Davis has been in charge for three games.

Chairman Jeff Shi said: “In the short time Steve and his team have been in interim charge of the first-team, we have already seen improvements to the group, with the players responding well to their methods and the changes they have started to implement.

“Steve understands the culture and standards set at this club, and we want to give him and his team clarity on their positions and allow them the best possible opportunity for success.

“While there are no outstanding candidates to appoint on a permanent basis to the head coach position, we have complete faith in their ability and leadership to continue their roles into the World Cup break and new year.

“We have no plans to rush our search for a new permanent head coach and will not compromise in any way our approach to appointing the person we believe to be the perfect fit for our club, our squad and the role of head coach at Wolves.”

Davis will continue to be assisted by James Collins and Tony Roberts and the club will look to extend the coaching team to provide more support.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Steve Davis, his backroom staff and substitutes celebrate after the home win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday (PA)

Former coach Rob Edwards and ex-Lyon coach Peter Bosz were interviewed while Nuno Espirito Santo, who led the team from 2017 until 2021, was under consideration.

QPR’s Beale was flattered to be offered the opportunity to talk to Wolves.

The 42-year-old has impressed in his first job in management, taking Rangers to the top of the Sky Bet Championship following a 3-0 home win over Cardiff on Wednesday night.

Michael Beale file photo
Michael Beale rejected the chance to join Wolves earlier on Thursday (Nigel French/PA)

Wolves had made Beale, who was assistant to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa before joining QPR in the summer, their top choice.

However, after being notified of a formal approach late on Wednesday, Beale opted to stay at Loftus Road.

“Wolves is a fantastic football club and it was a real privilege to be asked to speak to them, but I didn’t think it was the right moment because I entered into an agreement here,” Beale said in an interview with QPR club media.

“Integrity and loyalty are big things for me, and if they are the values you live by you have to be strong.

“I have been all-in here and I have asked other people to be all-in so I can’t be the first person to run away from the ship.

“I don’t think we are anywhere near where I want QPR to be. We have a lot to do but I’m excited by it.”

“I was really focused on here and everything came out of the blue. These things really do snowball and everybody has an opinion and a view.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Harrison Reed scored Fulham’s opener (John Walton/PA)
Fulham back on winning trail as pressure mounts on Villa boss Steven Gerrard
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) hi-fives Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (PA)
Mikel Arteta admits he does not want to give Bukayo Saka a break
Steve Parish, pictured, has hailed plans to redevelop Selhurst Park (Victoria Jones/PA)
Crystal Palace given go-ahead to develop and boost capacity to more than 34,000
Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka (34) celebrates with team-mate Thomas Partey after scoring the only goal of the game (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Granit Xhaka goal means Europa League progress for Arsenal
Kyle Sinckler, centre, has signed a contract extension at Bristol (Mike Egerton/PA)
Prop Kyle Sinckler signs one-year extension to stay at Bristol Bears
Tariq Uwakwe is a doubt for Crewe (PA)
Crewe wait on three ahead of visit of Doncaster
Chris Kamara put a topical twist on an old favourite (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chris Kamara puts topical twist on old favourite – Thursday’s sporting social
Erik Ten Hag, left, was crucial in Manchester United’s decision to stand down Cristiano Ronaldo, right, from club action this weekend (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Manchester United squad for match at Chelsea
Tashan Oakley-Boothe, on loan from Stoke, has not been able to resume full training (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tashan Oakley-Boothe doubtful for Lincoln
Alex Hales believes Perth may be the best ground for England’s batters against Rashid Khan (Mark Kerton/PA)
Alex Hales tips Perth pitch to limit Rashid Khan impact in England opener

Most Read

1
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
2
David Ettles hid his face and ran from court.
Man followed terrified girl, 13, through town then asked her to take him to…
3
Ramunas Smitras was found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Peterhead.
Night-time intruder guilty of terrifying sex attack in Peterhead mum’s home
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
5
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
6
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
7
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf to open in mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling…
8
Communication lines to Shetland have been cut due to a damaged subsea cable. Photo of Lerwick by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Police from across Scotland deployed to Shetland as ‘major incident’ declared after phone lines…
9
The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
10
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. An old lemonade factory, a derelict pub and a disused auction mart could all be given a new lease of life. Picture shows; The old lemonade factory in Buckie.. Buckie. Supplied by Google maps Date; 01/03/2022
Buckie’s old lemonade factory could fizz into new life

More from Press and Journal

Avril Allen, conductor of the Back Gaelic Choir from Lewis with their trophies. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod: Thursday results
Avril Allen, conductor of the Back Gaelic Choir from Lewis with their trophies. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lewis choir win Royal National Mod award they donated in memory of beloved conductor…
Ronald Murray, conductor of the Lochs Gaelic Choir with the Lorn Shield while other members of the choir hold their extensive collection of silverware. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Gaelic choirs from Lochaline and Lewis triumph at the Royal National Mod
Oban Gaelic Choir, winners of the newly introduced accompanied Choir competition with their conductress Sileas Sinclair. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir wins inaugural competition at the Royal National Mod
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister
Pictures from the police patrol from Inverurie Police Station witth PC Elaine Logue and PC Carl Wright. The patrol car. Picture by Chris Sumner. Taken 12/12/2008 generic blue lights
Man charged with conning Inverurie man out of more than £10,000
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple's close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
Soaring eergy prices - which bosses were forced to match leap by leap - were the final straw for Stoneywood Mill before administrators were called in. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
'It's a shambles': Confusion after Stoneywood Mill workers get sent letter rejecting redundancy pay…
To go with story by David Proctor. School gates across the north-east could remain shut after the summer break due to support staff walking out. Council workers in the Unison in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have opted to take industrial action in August over a 2% pay increase offered to them by Cosla ? the body representing local authorities. Janitorial staff and school cleaners will down tools with the dates for the strikes still to be confirmed. It could mean parents are left to scramble to find childcare if the summer holidays are effectively extended by the walk out. Picture shows; A school with a closure sign hanging on its gate.. Unknown. Supplied by DCT Graphics team Date; Unknown
School strikes back on? Unions renew threats to disrupt services
Liz Truss goes back into 10 Downing Street after resigning (Photo: Xinhua/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: A general election is the only way to stop…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented