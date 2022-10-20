Millie Bright gives Chelsea a Champions League win away to Paris St Germain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Millie Bright gives Chelsea a Champions League win away to Paris St Germain

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 10:09 pm
Millie Bright, pictured, sealed Chelsea’s win over PSG with a volleyed finish (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Millie Bright, pictured, sealed Chelsea’s win over PSG with a volleyed finish (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Millie Bright’s hooked volley handed Chelsea a 1-0 Champions League win at Paris St Germain.

The England defender connected with Erin Cuthbert’s cross after a corner to put the Blues into the lead in the first half in Paris.

And the west Londoners held on to that advantage to register an opening win in this term’s Champions League.

The Blues are continuing to operate without talismanic manager Emma Hayes, who is recovering from surgery.

But they showed calmness and resolve to hold out for a vital victory over last term’s semi-finalists.

Chelsea suffered a frustrating group-stage exit last term, but have kicked off proceedings in fine style this time around, in Group A.

The Blues will know they face a battle in the round-robin stage however, with Real Madrid also in their group.

The hosts dominated possession but were only able to muster one shot on target, allowing the Blues to strike once and then hold out for the win.

Bright capitalised on PSG’s failure to complete a proper clearance after a corner for the game’s solitary goal.

The England star latched onto Cuthbert’s centre with a smart finish, in what proved the game’s decisive moment.

