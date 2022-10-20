Greg Taylor: Celtic team spirit means players do not complain when left out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Greg Taylor: Celtic team spirit means players do not complain when left out

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 10:33 pm
The Celtic squad’s united quest for success means there are no complaints when players are left out of the team, according to left-back Greg Taylor.

Ange Postecoglou made five changes following Saturday’s 6-1 win over Hibernian and got a similar level of performance as his side beat Motherwell 4-0 in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals.

James Forrest hit a hat-trick against Hibs but was back on the bench at Fir Park as the recalled Liel Abada hit a double and had a major hand in the other two goals as Celtic set up a semi-final against Kilmarnock.

Taylor, who was also restored to the side against Motherwell, said: “Everyone is hungry to play. When you get an opportunity, most boys at the moment are taking it.

“We know it’s an intense period. I think we’ve got another seven games to go now (before the World Cup break) so there’s going to be plenty of rotation and opportunities for boys to play.

“We’ve got a squad for that reason. Every player naturally wants to play in every game but that’s not possible – unless you are Cal (McGregor).

“We all want to play but equally we understand that there has to be rotation from time to time.

“When the manager puts the board up before the game, you are just keen and hoping that your name is on it.

“I want to play every game, I’m eager to play every game but probably realise that to keep a level of performance as a team, that’s not going to be possible so I understand.

“Whoever is playing in whatever position, you just back the team that the gaffer selects because we know if we all have that attitude and work hard for each other, then we’ll all reap the rewards and get the success together.”

Taylor has started more games than most Celtic players this season but Alexandro Bernabei has started the last two cinch Premiership games at left-back following a period of adjustment after his summer move.

The Argentinian has performed well but the fresh competition is making no difference to Taylor’s approach following an impressive start to the season from the former Kilmarnock player.

The 24-year-old said: “I don’t think you need a reminder. We’re all training to such a high standard. So whenever, whether it’s Berna or whoever plays in any position, you know they are going to take their opportunity and Berna has done that when he’s come in.

“He’s eager to learn as we all are. Whoever the manager selects for any game, they are going to give a top level performance.”

