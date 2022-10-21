On this day in 2007: Kimi Raikkonen claims F1 title with victory at Brazilian GP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2007: Kimi Raikkonen claims F1 title with victory at Brazilian GP

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 6:02 am
Finland’s Kimi Raikkonen celebrates his victory following the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos (Martin Rickett/PA
Finland’s Kimi Raikkonen celebrates his victory following the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos (Martin Rickett/PA

Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen won the Brazilian Grand Prix to seal the Formula One drivers’ championship on this day in 2007.

In one of the closest finishes ever seen, Raikkonen’s victory enabled him to finish one point ahead of both McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton and the Englishman’s team-mate Fernando Alonso in the final standings.

There was always likely to be one last extraordinary twist to the most astonishing of seasons in the 58 years of the sport, and so it proved at Interlagos.

Kimi Raikkonen
Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen celebrates winning the Brazilian Grand Prix and victory in the F1 Drivers Championship in 2007 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Raikkonen started third on the grid, behind team-mate Felipe Massa on pole and Hamilton, but passed Hamilton on the approach to the first corner before the McLaren driver ran wide later in the lap and fell to eighth.

And on lap eight it appeared as if Hamilton’s dream of becoming the first rookie, and the youngest driver, to take the title was over as he dramatically slowed, almost to a standstill.

The 22-year-old could be seen rocking in his McLaren, virtually willing it to get going, while all the time the field streamed by. His car finally regained power, but the malfunction had relegated him to 18th place.

Hamilton eventually finished seventh and although Massa led comfortably for 50 laps, the championship situation dictated a pit-stop strategy from Ferrari which ensured Raikkonen emerged ahead of his team-mate and he took the chequered flag by 1.4 seconds.

Kimi Raikkonen
Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen holds off McLaren Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton during the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos (Rui Vieira/PA)

Raikkonen hailed his achievement as the work of everyone at Ferrari, including Massa.

The Finn said: “We were not in the strongest position at some points of the season but we always believed we could recover and do a better job than the others.

“Even in the hard times we stuck together and we didn’t give up. Even from a long way behind we didn’t give up. We worked very hard and Felipe helped too. The team has been very close together.”

