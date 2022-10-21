Football rumours: Chelsea to allow Lukaku to stay at Inter Milan before sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Chelsea to allow Lukaku to stay at Inter Milan before sale

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 6:53 am
Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku is on loan at Inter Milan (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku is on loan at Inter Milan (Adam Davy/PA)

What the papers say

The Daily Mirror reports via Gazzetta dello Sport that Chelsea are ready to allow Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku to remain on loan at Inter Milan next season before writing off millions by selling him. The 29-year-old returned to Stamford Bridge in a record Blues deal of £97m in the summer of 2021 – the last big deal of Roman Abramovich – but he failed to settle back in London and gave an explosive interview last December saying he wanted to return to Italy, which he ultimately did.

Crystal Palace are considering a January move for Blackburn forward Ben Brereton Diaz, according to The Sun. The Chile international, 23, is a free agent in the summer and is being monitored by a number of clubs at home and in Europe.

Eintracht Frankfurt Training and Press Conference – Stamford Bridge
Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka (Mike Egerton/PA)

Elsewhere, the Evening Standard says Arsenal could try to sign French centre-back Evan Ndicka from Eintracht Frankfurt in January. The 23-year-old has emerged as a transfer option for the Gunners in their attempts to find a left-sided centre-back to provide competition for Gabriel.

And the Daily Star claims Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a £1million fine from his own club after he walked off before the end of the Red Devil’s victory over Tottenham.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Chelsea’s Armando Broja during the Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium, London
Chelsea’s Armando Broja (John Walton/PA)

Armando Broja: The Italian outlet Calciomercato reports AC Milan are interested in the 21-year-old Chelsea and Albania striker.

Rocco Vata: Another Italian outlet, Tuttomercatoweb, says Arsenal, Manchester City, Juventus, Roma and AC Milan all are interested in the 17-year-old Celtic and Republic of Ireland Under-19 midfielder.

