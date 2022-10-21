Unai Emery or Mauricio Pochettino – who could take charge at Aston Villa?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Unai Emery or Mauricio Pochettino – who could take charge at Aston Villa?

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 8:20 am Updated: October 21, 2022, 8:56 am
Could Unai Emery (left) or Mauricio Pochettino be the next Aston Villa boss? (PA)
Could Unai Emery (left) or Mauricio Pochettino be the next Aston Villa boss? (PA)

Steven Gerrard was sacked as Aston Villa manager on Thursday evening in the wake of a 3-0 defeat at Fulham.

Former Rangers boss Gerrard paid the price for a run of just two Premier League wins from 11 games this season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at who could be next in the Villa Park hotseat.

Mauricio Pochettino

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline
Mauricio Pochettino has plenty of Premier League experience (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Former Southampton, Tottenham and Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is the bookmakers’ favourite for the Villa job. The Argentinian coach has been available since parting company with the French giants during July, and had been linked with the Old Trafford vacancy before Erik ten Hag’s appointment.

Thomas Tuchel

Recently dismissed by Chelsea, German Tuchel would bring an impressive CV with him. A Champions League winner with the Blues in 2021, Tuchel also had successful spells at Borussia Dortmund and PSG, but whether he would be ready for such a swift return to the pressure-cooker of Premier League management remains to be seen.

Unai Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery
Unai Emery took Arsenal to the 2019 Europa League final (Adam Davy/PA)

After leaving Arsenal, Emery has seen his stock rise again back in Spain at Villarreal, winning the 2021 Europa League after beating Manchester United in the final and making an impact in the Champions League last season. However, having ruled himself out of contention for a potential switch to Newcastle, it appears Emery is in no rush to head back to the English top flight.

Michael Beale

Steven Gerrard (left) and Michael Beale on the touchline
Michael Beale (right) was assistant to Steven Gerrard at Villa Park before taking the QPR job (Nick Potts/PA)

Beale was assistant to Gerrard before joining QPR in the summer, and remains well thought of at the Midlands club. The 42-year-old has impressed in his first job in management, taking Rangers to the top of the Sky Bet Championship. Despite turning down the chance to speak to Wolves about their managerial vacancy – insisting there was work still to be done at Loftus Road – it could be a different story should Villa come calling.

Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche
Sean Dyche continues to be linked with vacancies in the Premier League and Championship (Richard Sellers/PA)

Sacked by Burnley as they struggled for Premier League survival last season, Dyche continues to be linked with jobs when they have cropped up this season, both in the top flight and Sky Bet Championship. Whether the current Villa squad would be able to mould themselves into playing full-on ‘Dyche-ball’ would be up for debate, however.

