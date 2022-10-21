England ‘chomping at the bit’ to start T20 World Cup, says Jos Buttler By Press Association October 21, 2022, 10:06 am Jos Buttler is set for his first global tournament as England white-ball captain (Kieran Cleeves/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from Sport This means everything: Andy Balbirnie proud as Ireland advance at T20 World Cup We’ll have teas together – Marcus Smith looks to build Owen Farrell relationship Steve Cooper admits Forest need to be ‘almost perfect’ to match Liverpool Ireland progress in World T20 as West Indies are dumped out Unai Emery or Mauricio Pochettino – who could take charge at Aston Villa? Football rumours: Chelsea to allow Lukaku to stay at Inter Milan before sale Arizona Cardinals snap home losing streak with win over New Orleans Saints On this day in 2007: Kimi Raikkonen claims F1 title with victory at Brazilian… Rory McIlroy finishes one shot off lead as he strives to defend CJ Cup… Jesse Marsch insists he still has backing of Leeds board despite poor form Most Read 1 Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part… 2 2 Humble Burger draws in the crowds as former Elgin food truck takes up permanent… 3 ‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to… 4 Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will cover financial shortfall at Pittodrie 5 Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson’s semi-final wish is granted as Dons draw Rangers 6 Man followed terrified girl, 13, through town then asked her to take him to… 7 Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to… 8 Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash 9 ‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes… 10 Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for… More from Press and Journal Queues as car crash blocks A96 in Elgin town centre Caledonian Canal to be lit up to mark 200th anniversary this weekend Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath heartened by high spirits as side target first victory… Double Gold for South Uist singer as islanders win Gold Medal final at the… Gordonians' Sean Mills wants to turn up the heat on title rivals at top… Junior football: Dyce aiming to make home advantage count as they target Premier League… Euan McColm: Yes supporter criticism of independence economic blueprint should give everyone pause Moreen Simpson: Learn to complain courteously, or end up like James Corden Rugby: Ellon welcome Caithness while Aberdeenshire host Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline Woman caught using stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into owner's Netflix account Editor's Picks Euan McColm: Yes supporter criticism of independence economic blueprint should give everyone pause Night-time intruder guilty of terrifying sex attack in Peterhead mum’s home March of the Mods: Aberdeen fans raise thousands after member diagnosed with cancer Moreen Simpson: Learn to complain courteously, or end up like James Corden The Voice of the North: A general election is the only way to stop erosion of our democracy Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part of beach revamp Most Commented 1 David Knight: Don't blow tourist campervan issues out of proportion 2 Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach's daily X7 cancellations with families after teen girls stranded in the dark 3 Rebecca Buchan: Fix failing public transport before you close our streets to cars 4 'Time is of the essence': Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street 'before it's too late' 5 Scott Begbie: Endless consultations won't save Union Street - innovation and action will 6 Aberdeen FC's new stadium will cost £80m... but could bring £1bn boost as part of beach revamp 7 Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about 'monstrosity' in historic area 8 Ross County fan view: Lack of game time for marquee signing Yan Dhanda is surprising 9 Len Ironside: Aberdeen, it's time to be bold, ask questions and embrace change 10 Deeside and upper Donside health redesign scrapped after public outcry