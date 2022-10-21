Imran Louza may miss out when Watford meet Luton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Imran Louza could be absent for Watford’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Luton.

The midfielder was forced off against Millwall in midweek after picking up a knock to his ankle.

Craig Cathcart could also be checked after Hornets head coach Slaven Bilic confirmed the defender missed the midweek game as a precaution.

Mario Gaspar and Tom Dele-Bashiru are both edging closer to a return from injury.

Fred Onyedinma is a doubt for Luton after picking up an injury in the midweek win over Norwich.

Onyedinma was replaced by Sonny Bradley just after the hour mark as Luton earned a 1-0 win at Carrow Road.

Alfie Doughty made his debut in the match and will hope to keep his place for Sunday’s match.

Reece Burke remains out with a long-term injury.