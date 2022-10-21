Sam Winnall an injury doubt for Burton’s clash with Cheltenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sam Winnall is an injury doubt for Burton’s League One clash against Cheltenham.

The striker returned from illness to start last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Morecambe, but was forced off in the first half with a knock.

Mustapha Carayol returned as a late substitute in that fixture, but there is still a doubt over Bobby Kamwa.

Ciaran Gilligan (hamstring) and Corrie Ndaba (hip) still remain sidelined.

Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott has said Will Ferry faces eight to 10 weeks out with a back injury.

The 21-year-old missed last weekend’s 4-1 loss to Bristol Rovers and is now set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Elliott will have the same squad to choose from as he did last weekend.

James Olayinka returned from a knee injury but Charlie Raglan and Zac Guinan remain out.