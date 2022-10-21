Taking a rest not on Granit Xhaka’s mind as Arsenal power forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Taking a rest not on Granit Xhaka’s mind as Arsenal power forward

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 12:02 pm
Granit Xhaka scored the only goal of the game as Arsenal beat PSV Eindhoven. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Granit Xhaka scored the only goal of the game as Arsenal beat PSV Eindhoven. (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Granit Xhaka is prepared to play every Arsenal game until the World Cup – insisting he has no concerns of burnout.

The Switzerland captain has been in fine form for the Gunners this season and hit a superb winner in the 1-0 Europa League victory over PSV Eindhoven.

It was Xhaka’s third goal of the campaign, equalling his tally from the previous three years combined and ensured Arsenal place in the knockout stages.

The 30-year-old has started all-but one of Arsenal’s 14 games, only missing 93 minutes of action to play a key role in Mikel Arteta’s side sitting top of the Premier League.

“I am not worried about this because the staff, the coach, the know how I am physically, how I look after myself,” he said.

“I am feeling very good. Of course, every time you win it makes it a little bit easier, but I am not worried about the minutes, or the World Cup, or the future.

“Listen, I am 30 years old, I know my body better than before for sure. When you are young, you are different, you think different. When you are 30 you know your body, you know exactly what you need more of and what not.

“Of course you have your private people around helping you with everything, with the food, with the recovery and stuff like this. At the moment everything is work well.”

While the likes of Reece James, Diogo Jota and N’Golo Kante are expected to miss the World Cup through injuries suffered recently, Xhaka is not about to knock on his manager’s door and ask for a breather.

“I was never thinking like this, I will never think like this when I go on the pitch,” he said.

“You have to put your foot in when it is a 50/50 ball. And me, my personality, the people who know me, I will never back out of that.

“I don’t think it’s about my games at the moment, I’ve been here seven years and my numbers speak for themselves.

“Really I’m not thinking about a break. Mikel is the boss, he decides when to take me out and when not to. He did against Bodo, it was maybe perfect timing to give me a bit of a rest. Games like this, everyone wants to play.”

