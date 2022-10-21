The key talking points ahead of England’s T20 World Cup opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The key talking points ahead of England’s T20 World Cup opener

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 12:28 pm
Reece Topley has been ruled out for England (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Reece Topley has been ruled out for England (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

England begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on Saturday in Perth.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key areas of discussion ahead of their opening game.

A bad trip for Topley

Reece Topley did not feature in last year’s tournament after joining the squad as a replacement player, but he was primed for a major role this time around after producing a career-best run of form in recent months. He was set to open the bowling in the powerplay and return at the death, two hugely important responsibilities that must now be reassigned. How well they fill those gaps – particularly at the business end – could decide English fortunes.

Will Hales come good?

Alex Hales with Nottinghamshire.
Alex Hales has been handed an international lifeline in the tournament (Mike Egerton/PA)

After three years in the cold, Jason Roy’s loss of form and Jonny Bairstow’s freak injury opened the door for the return of Alex Hales. It was a big call to make, and one which placed a stop on the next generation of Phil Salt and Will Jacks. England believe his experience in Australia’s Big Bash could be a trump card but he has only performed in bursts in the first nine games of his comeback, with two half-centuries but four single-figure scores. The game-plan needs him to perform.

Can England unlock the Stokes factor?

Ben Stokes on England duty.
Ben Stokes is still searching for his role in England’s T20 team (John Walton/PA)

Ben Stokes’ status as match-winner, talisman and all-round superhero is well established within the England dressing room. But he has never consistently delivered – or recently, even appeared – in the short form. In an attempt to give him more time to shape the game, he has been pushed up the order and dabbled with opening the bowling. England are keen to get their most magnetic player into key periods and will be crossing their fingers that he can make use of his force of personality to make an impact.

How much will Morgan be missed?

Eoin Morgan will go down as one of the most influential leaders in English cricket history. A lack of runs eventually persuaded the 2019 World Cup winner to retire earlier this year and his replacement, Jos Buttler, endured a rocky start in the home summer. Results have picked up in recent weeks but Morgan’s cool head really shone through when the pressure was on. Tournament time is a different animal to a bilateral series and Buttler will need to be calm and controlled to steer his side through the inevitable tight spots.

Rashid v Rashid

Rashid Khan with Trent Rockets.
Afghanistan’s hopes of an upset hinge around their star bowler Rashid Khan (Tim Goode/PA)

Discussions over their first opponents will focus very heavily on Rashid Khan, who has been one of T20 cricket’s most bankable game-changers for years. The leg-spinner can beguile even the very best and is routinely one of the most in-demand names at any draft or auction on the circuit. England have their own master of the craft in Adil Rashid, and his role through the middle is critical to the blueprint. He has not been at his very best in 2022 but the prospect of going head-to-head with the market leader may bring out the best in him.

