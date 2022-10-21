Chiedozie Ogbene out as Rotherham take on Hull

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rotherham will be without Chiedozie Ogbene for the visit of Hull.

The Republic of Ireland international has picked up a hamstring injury and is likely to be missing for the next four weeks.

Grant Hall is fit to play after coming off during the 1-0 win at Stoke on Tuesday with a sore calf.

Peter Kioso (ankle) remains absent.

Captain Lewie Coyle returns to the Hull squad for the trip down the M18.

The defender has missed the last two games through illness but caretaker boss Andy Dawson expects him to be available.

Callum Elder will face a late fitness test on a hamstring issue which has bothered him in recent weeks.

Dawson has a selection dilemma after winning at Blackpool in midweek having made three changes to his side.