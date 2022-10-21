Maxwel Cornet could be ready to return for West Ham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Maxwel Cornet and Craig Dawson have an outside chance of featuring for West Ham against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Monday.

Winger Cornet (calf) has been sidelined for three weeks but is now back on the grass while defender Dawson (thigh) has missed the last two matches.

The Hammers are hoping midfielder Lucas Paqueta (shoulder) will be available soon, along with defender Nayef Aguerd (ankle).

Gary O’Neil has no fresh injury concerns.

The interim Bournemouth boss said his side have picked up some “bumps and bruises” but nothing that should result in any availability changes.

Lloyd Kelly (ankle) and David Brooks (hamstring) remain unfit for service, while Siriki Dembele and Joe Rothwell, who both made their Premier League debuts against Southampton on Wednesday, could see more playing time.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Cresswell, Coufal, Zouma, Dawson, Kehrer, Fornals, Soucek, Rice, Scamacca, Bowen, Areola, Johnson, Ogbonna, Emerson, Lanzini, Downes, Antonio, Benrahma, Cornet.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Neto, Smith, Senesi, Mepham, Cook, Fredericks, Tavernier, Christie, Lerma, Billing, Solanke, Travers, Rothwell, Stacey, Stanislas, Dembele, Moore, Pearson, Anthony, Zemura