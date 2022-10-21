Who could replace Ian Baraclough as Northern Ireland manager?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Who could replace Ian Baraclough as Northern Ireland manager?

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 3:34 pm
Who will follow Ian Baraclough into the Northern Ireland hot seat? (Brian Lawless/PA)
Who will follow Ian Baraclough into the Northern Ireland hot seat? (Brian Lawless/PA)

Northern Ireland are in need of a new manager after Ian Baraclough was sacked on Friday, paying the price for a dismal Nations League campaign which saw fans lose faith in him.

With no fixtures planned until March next year, the Irish FA has time to consider its options before the start of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of the names that will be on their shortlist.

Michael O’Neill

Northern Ireland v Netherlands – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying – Group C – Windsor Park
Michael O’Neill gave Northern Ireland their best years since the glory days of the 1980s before leaving for Stoke (Liam McBurney/PA)

It would be the dream choice for the Green and White Army. Baraclough took over in June 2020 when O’Neill departed for Stoke, but the man who led Northern Ireland to Euro 2016 is available again after the Potters showed him the door in August. Under O’Neill Northern Ireland enjoyed their best years since the late, great Billy Bingham was in charge and fans would love to see him return to Windsor Park. They say never go back, but given the favourable draw thrown up for Euro 2024 qualifying, could O’Neill be tempted to return?

Neil Lennon

Manchester United v Omonia – UEFA Europa League – Group E – Old Trafford
Former Northern Ireland midfielder Neil Lennon could be a contender after leaving Omonia Nicosia (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon would be a controversial choice, but not an unviable one. The Lurgan-born Lennon earned 40 caps for Northern Ireland before a death threat in 2002 led to his international retirement. That is a clear indication of the baggage the 51-year-old would bring with him, but his loyalty to Northern Ireland has remained and his two trophy-laden spells with Celtic speak to his calibre. Lennon is a free agent after leaving Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia only this month and should certainly be given due consideration by the IFA.

David Healy

Linfield v The New Saints – UEFA Champions League – Qualification Round One – Windsor Park
David Healy has impressed as Linfield boss, but is he ready for the step up? (Niall Carson/PA)

Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer moved into management in 2015 when he took charge of Linfield – the club that shares Windsor Park with the national team. The 43-year-old has been a big hit with five Irish League titles, two Irish Cups and a Football League Cup helping claim the honour of Northern Ireland manager of the year four times. He would be a popular choice, but the question mark over him is whether a man yet to manage outside the Irish League has the required experience to take on the national team.

Stephen Robinson

St Mirren v Celtic – cinch Premiership – The SMISA Stadium
Stephen Robinson was a contender last time around and should be under consideration again (Steve Welsh/PA)

Robinson, who earned seven Northern Ireland caps between 1997 and 2007, was interviewed by the IFA the last time around. Back then, he was riding high with Motherwell, having qualified for European football with a third-placed finish in the Covid-19 shortened season. After missing out on the job to Baraclough, Robinson resigned as Motherwell boss following a poor start to the following season, then moved to League One Morecambe before St Mirren came calling with an offer to return to the Scottish Premiership in February this year. His side sit fifth in the table, one point behind third-placed Hibernian, going into the weekend’s fixtures.

