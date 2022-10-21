Ange Postecoglou backs Celtic’s summer signings to shine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ange Postecoglou backs Celtic’s summer signings to shine

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 3:48 pm
Aaron Mooy has started the last two matches (Jane Barlow/PA)
Aaron Mooy has started the last two matches (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou feels his summer signings will go from strength to strength as several begin to make their mark on the team.

Argentinian left-back Alexandro Bernabei has impressed while starting both of Celtic’s last two cinch Premiership games ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Hearts at Tynecastle.

Sead Haksabanovic has looked lively in a central midfield role since Callum McGregor dropped out through injury while his former Rubin Kazan team-mate, Oliver Abildgaard, has got about half an hour of action off the bench in Celtic’s last two matches.

Aaron Mooy has also looked more effective in a more advanced midfield role after starting the last two games, which saw Celtic hit a total of 10 goals past Hibernian and Motherwell.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist also enjoyed Wednesday’s 4-0 win at Fir Park, where he kept Celtic’s first clean sheet in nine matches.

Postecoglou has had to deploy loan signing Moritz Jenz quickly and consistently following several injuries in central defence this season but was otherwise careful not to ask too much from his summer arrivals.

The Celtic manager said: “There’s obviously a distinct difference between this year and last year, where we were kind of forced to throw guys in, which wasn’t ideal.

“Credit to the players we did throw in, they just took up the challenge. It wasn’t easy for a lot of them.

“This year with all the players we have brought in, we have taken our time to integrate them into the style of training, our style of play, and allowing them to get settled off the park. I am pleased with all their progress.

“I still feel, maybe not with Berna, because he came in pretty early, but with the other lads you mentioned, Sead, Oliver and Aaron, I still feel they will be better off in the second half of the year because missing pre-season does catch up with you at some point. You can’t make that ground up.

“The fact that we have got this mid-season break will allow us to put some more work into the guys and it will be important because, whilst we are in a busy period, we still know that the really important stuff happens after the break. That’s when everything gets decided and we will still have a lot of games.

“I’m really confident players like Aaron, Sead and Oliver will be strong contributors to that.”

Celtic will have an unchanged squad for Saturday’s lunchtime fixture with Jota and David Turnbull still missing but in with a chance of facing Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Postecoglou said: “We are pretty much as is from Wednesday night. Everyone pulled up okay.

“The ones who are close to coming back we are taking a more conservative path. The team is going okay. The closest being Jota and Turnbull, we will see how they are for Tuesday.”

