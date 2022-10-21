Emerson Royal back from ban in boost for Tottenham against Newcastle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emerson Royal will return for Tottenham when Newcastle visit in the Premier League on Sunday.

The right-back has not played in the league since his red card at Arsenal earlier this month, but has now served his three-match suspension.

Fellow Brazilian Richarlison (calf) remains sidelined and Spurs boss Antonio Conte will again be without Dejan Kulusevski, who has not played for the club since September 17 following a hamstring injury.

Joelinton is a doubt for Newcastle’s trip to London.

The Brazilian limped put of Wednesday night’s 1-0 victory over Everton with a knee injury and is being assessed, while fellow midfielder Joe Willock is working his way back to full fitness after illness and full-back Javier Manquillo has returned to training following an ankle problem.

Defender Paul Dummett is recovering from a calf injury and joins keeper Karl Darlow (ankle), defender Emil Krafth (knee), midfielder Matt Ritchie (calf) and forwards Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) and Alexander Isak (thigh) on the sidelines.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Doherty, Betancur, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Son, Kane, Forster, Sanchez, Tanganga, Emerson, Davies, Spence, Perisic, Moura, Gil, Austin, Sarr, White.

Newcastle provisional squad: Pope, Karius, Trippier, Murphy, Manquillo, Targett, Lewis, Botman, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Longstaff, Fraser, Anderson, Almiron, Wilson, Wood.