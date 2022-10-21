Douglas Luiz available for Villa against Brentford after wrongful dismissal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Douglas Luiz is available for Aston Villa against Brentford after he had a claim of wrongful dismissal upheld.

The midfielder was sent off for violent conduct during Thursday night’s 3-0 defeat at Fulham – after which manager Steven Gerrard was sacked – but will not serve a suspension.

Boubacar Kamara and Lucas Digne are still out injured.

Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard has returned to training but this match is likely to come too soon.

Norgaard has been out with an ankle injury and will hope to be fit in time for next week’s match against Wolves.

Pontus Jansson (thigh), Aaron Hickey (foot) and Thomas Strakosha (ankle) remain out until after the World Cup.

Provisional Aston Villa squad: Martinez, Olsen, Konsa, Cash, Mings, Chambers, Young, Bednarek, Dendoncker, McGinn, Sanson, Luiz, Nakamba, Coutinho, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Bailey, Ings, Archer.

Provisional Brentford squad: Raya, Mee, Ajer, Pinnock, Henry, Jensen, Janelt, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa, Cox, Baptiste, Dasilva, Canos, Ghoddos, Roerslev, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter, Jorgensen.