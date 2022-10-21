Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will not face FA probe over Man City comments By Press Association October 21, 2022, 10:25 pm The FA will not investigate comments made by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Nigel French/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from Sport Managers must be wired differently to deal with pressures of job – Steve Davis Ralph Hasenhuttl appreciates the threat posed by his Southampton team Declan Rice is best all-around midfielder in England – Gary O’Neil Marco Silva impressed by passion of ‘very good’ Leeds boss Jesse Marsch Leeds will do ‘whatever it takes’ to beat Fulham, says Jesse Marsch England to face Denmark, China and play-off winner in Women’s World Cup group Callum Wilson says the pressure is off ahead of Newcastle’s match at Tottenham On this day in 2008 – David Beckham holds talks with AC Milan over… Kieran McKenna claims Ipswich should have beaten Derby by bigger margin Callum Davidson too angry to celebrate goals in St Johnstone win at Hibs Most Read 1 Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’… 2 ‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to… 3 Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to… 4 Dad’s stunningly dangerous 90mph police chase 25 miles across Aberdeen 5 Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part… 3 6 Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries 7 Oban Gaelic Choir win Lovat and Tullibardine Shield at Royal National Mod 8 ‘Just because I look different, doesn’t make me any different’ – three women open… 9 Readers’ letters: £150 million beach masterplan, Scottish independence and looking to the future instead… 10 Looking for fireworks displays near you? Check out our list More from Press and Journal Video: 'Art kept me sane, even in hospital' says graffiti artist Lac Fair Isle bird observatory takes delivery of first new replacement module GINGER GAIRDNER: A good time to browse the nursery shelves MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Search for 'fabulous' - it's Angela Lansbury Third attempt at plans to revive historic Moray fishing bothy for holiday project attracts… Caley Thistle defender Max Ram eager to shine after making first league start George Mitchell: Forget Google, Amazon and Apple, the EIC was bigger than all of… 'We need help': Oldmeldrum community called upon to save town's Royal British Legion Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre looking for an end to away-day blues Restaurant review: Brora's Royal Marine Hotel is a glamorous addition to the north’s eating… Editor's Picks Calls for the Scottish Government to take over new part of the NC500 ‘Just because I look different, doesn’t make me any different’ – three women open up about living with visible differences Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner’s worst nightmare Climate goals: Eco-friendly Dons stadium could help power homes at beach The Flying Pigs: I can’t wait for my shottie at being prime minister Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’ by crime gang Most Commented 1 Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach's daily X7 cancellations with families after teen girls stranded in the dark 2 Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about 'monstrosity' in historic area 3 Aberdeen FC's new stadium will cost £80m... but could bring £1bn boost as part of beach revamp 4 Rebecca Buchan: Fix failing public transport before you close our streets to cars 5 'Time is of the essence': Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street 'before it's too late' 6 Scott Begbie: Endless consultations won't save Union Street - innovation and action will 7 Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will cover financial shortfall at Pittodrie 8 Ross County fan view: Lack of game time for marquee signing Yan Dhanda is surprising 9 Len Ironside: Aberdeen, it's time to be bold, ask questions and embrace change 10 Deeside and upper Donside health redesign scrapped after public outcry