Ange Postecoglou frustrated by delays as VAR dominates Hearts-Celtic clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou frustrated by delays as VAR dominates Hearts-Celtic clash

By Press Association
October 22, 2022, 4:12 pm
VAR made its mark on Celtic’s dramatic win over Hearts (Jane Barlow/PA)
VAR made its mark on Celtic’s dramatic win over Hearts (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hopes Scottish football can quickly streamline the VAR process after it made a major impact on his side’s dramatic 4-3 victory at Tynecastle.

The video technology made its first intervention in Scottish football when Hearts were awarded a penalty following a long delay after referee Nick Walsh went to his monitor to see that Cameron Carter-Vickers had fouled Cammy Devlin.

Postecoglou expected a spot-kick for his side moments later when Michael Smith appeared to move his arm towards the ball, but video assistant referee Steven McLean felt there was no obvious error on Walsh’s part to play on and therefore no need for a review.

While Walsh had played on in both circumstances, he had earlier been quick to blow his whistle for a foul by Giorgos Giakoumakis before Anthony Ralston sent a diving header into the net. There was a significant delay before Hearts could take the free-kick – Giakoumakis appeared to have done little wrong – but there was no recourse for VAR to award a goal when the whistle had already blown.

VAR later disallowed Josh Ginnelly’s goal for encroachment before Lawrence Shankland converted a retaken penalty following a decision which was made first time round by Walsh for a Moritz Jenz foul on Devlin.

The novelty value of the new way of officiating added to the drama of a game which saw Shankland hit a hat-trick, and the lead change several times before Greg Taylor hit a 76th-minute winner following earlier strikes from James Forrest, Giakoumakis and Daizen Maeda.

But Postecoglou felt the delays – there were about seven minutes of stoppage time in each half – took away from the football and vindicated his ambivalent stance on the new technology.

“As I said before the game it is here and it should be here and every other league has it, but I don’t like the whole theatre around it and there is too much emphasis on it and it takes too long to make a decision,” he said.

“Obviously it is going to have teething problems and it is going to take a while for them to streamline that process and I do not like the standing about. I just think we are here to watch the football and not to wait for people to make decisions around things.

“Look, I thought we had a clear-cut handball and penalty but apparently that’s not good enough – what do I know? We haven’t had a penalty all year and I keep hearing opposition managers saying we get everything. The only penalties we have taken so far this season have been in training.

“People assume that everything is going to be clear-cut and I look forward to fellow managers accepting the fact that VAR is not going to be clear-cut. There are still human beings involved in the process.

“I am probably a lone voice in terms of how I like it used. I just want minimal interference with minimal time because it is no secret that our football is based around having the ball and playing the game for as long as possible.

“Look, some people enjoy it. I don’t know, people will tell me it was entertaining standing about waiting for somebody to whisper something in somebody’s ear. I can think of better forms of entertainment.

“Obviously there are some clear-cut ones that they can do pretty quickly, offsides and so forth, but the rest of it, the ones that are not clear-cut, just leave them to the referee and let’s get on with it.”

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson agreed with his counterpart’s assessment that decisions need to be quicker.

“There is a lot of ironing out to do,” he said.

“Today we got the novelty of it and that kept everybody onside.  But if we are going to have that in a month, three months to six months’ time, it’s going to become more of a hindrance than a help.

“My worry is it takes the decision-making process, that strength to make the decision, away from the referees.

“The first one, everyone in the stadium can see it’s a penalty.

“The referees are getting used to it too. Was Nick waiting for VAR to confirm it to him? I don’t know. To me it’s a stonewaller. We shouldn’t have to wait five or six minutes to get that decision.  Hopefully it gets ironed out.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Richie Wellens (PA)
Richie Wellens calls for FA investigation over alleged coin throwing
Paul Heckingbottom was pleased with his side’s comeback (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom pleased with Sheffield United’s second-half comeback
England’s Ryan Hall scores a try (Martin Rickett/PA)
England power past France to hammer home World Cup title credentials
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany saw his side battle back to beat Sunderland (Will Matthews/PA)
Vincent Kompany admits Burnley will have learned plenty from superb comeback win
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin delighted after beating Motherwell
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst still believes he can turn things around (Robert Perry/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists he is the man to turn things around for Rangers
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield suffered their first league defeat in seven games on Saturday (Tim Markland/PA)
Nigel Clough ready to makes changes at Mansfield after Crawley defeat
Mick Beale (PA)
Mick Beale happy to put speculation behind him as QPR remain top of table
Derek Adams was happy to see Morecambe earn a first home win of the season (Steven Paston/PA)
Derek Adams happy to see Morecambe earn first home win of the season
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola speechless after Erling Haaland’s latest Manchester City heroics

Most Read

1
Jaki's Chip Shop in Muir of Ord with the new management sign in the window.
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again – under…
2
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
3
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
5
Judith Stephens of Rosemount, Aberdeen, travelled the North Coast 500 for a week. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
‘It was made to be painted’: Woman, 86, who survived stroke shares paintings from…
6
Riona White, conductor of Burach, conducts the massed choirs outside the Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Choral singers bring the curtain down on the Royal National Mod in Perth
7
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
8
low's fish chips
Popular Westhill chipper makes UK top 20 list of Fish & Chip Takeaway of…
9
Dunnottar Avenue has been closed
Disruption expected in Stonehaven during three weeks of resurfacing works
10
CR0038948 Food and drink - Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrating its first birthday. Picture of Owner Kevin Bonarius with Twice Buried Rum bottles . Picture by Kenny Elrick 14/10/2022
Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrates 12 months in business

More from Press and Journal

Allan Campbell, president of An Comunn Gaidhealach - pictured at the Mod's torchlight procession, said the Mod in Perth has been a huge success. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Perth Mod helps Gaels to 'feel better' despite a decline in entrants
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay frustrated with Ross County's defending in build up to Kilmarnock winner at…
MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 22: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin arrives during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen at Fir Park, on October 22, 2022, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin delighted to send travelling Dons support home with a win
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds urging his side on. Images: SNS Group
Billy Dodds hails Caley Thistle after they strike back for table-topping draw against Raith…
Owura Edwards in action against Kilmarnock.
Ross County unable to force leveller as 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock keeps them bottom…
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man from Aberdeen Picture shows; Missing Aberdeen man. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Appeal to trace 26-year-old missing man last seen in Aberdeen shopping centre
MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 22: Aberdeens Luis Lopes (L) celebrates making it 2-1 with teammate Bojan Miovski during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen at Fir Park, on October 22, 2022, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Three in three for Duk as Aberdeen beat Motherwell at Fir Park
Robbie Deas celebrates after heading home the Caley Thistle's leveller against Raith Rovers. Images: SNS Group
Robbie Deas seals Caley Thistle point against Raith Rovers to take injury-hit side top…
Connor Scully applauds the Cove Rangers fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers battle for point in pulsating 2-2 draw with Ayr United
13 August 2022. Wick, Highlands, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Wick Academy FC and Turriff United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Dylan Stuart of Turriff
Wick reach Scottish Cup third round with Benburb success

Editor's Picks

Most Commented