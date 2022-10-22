Southend go six unbeaten with comfortable victory over Scunthorpe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Southend stretched their unbeaten run in the Vanarama National League to six games after they cruised to a 3-0 win over struggling Scunthorpe at Roots Hall.

The hosts opened the scoring when Jack Bridge fed in Wes Fonguck, who fired low into the bottom right-hand corner.

Southend doubled their lead after Callum Powell slipped in Jake Hyde, who took it around Marcus Dewhurst and rolled into an empty net.

Hyde grabbed his second of the afternoon in the 73rd minute when he tapped home with Bridge the creator once again.

Hyde could have had his hat-trick with seven minutes to play, but his header on target was superbly saved by Dewhurst and defeat leaves the visitors in the relegation places.