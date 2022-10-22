Tyler Burey strikes last-minute winner as Millwall hit back to beat West Brom

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Substitute Tyler Burey struck a 90th-minute winner as Millwall made it four wins in a row in the Sky Bet Championship by coming from behind to defeat West Brom 2-1 at The Den.

The Lions are now up to fifth in the table after making their pressure against the Baggies, who had Kyle Bartley sent off with five minutes left, count after Callum Styles had cancelled out John Swift’s opener.

In what may be Richard Beale’s last game in caretaker charge, luck continues to desert West Brom and whoever they appoint will have to lift them from second from bottom in the second tier.

Millwall immediately showcased their intent when Billy Mitchell had an effort deflected wide, leaving West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer scrambling momentarily, inside the first 15 seconds.

But it was the Baggies who struck first after 20 minutes and it was a former Lion, subjected to fierce abuse from those that used to cheer him, who caused the damage.

Jed Wallace, who departed The Den for The Hawthorns during the summer, got away down the right before cutting the ball back for Swift, whose shot was deflected past a helpless George Long.

West Brom were doing a good job of containing the Lions at this point, with Scott Malone resorting to trying his luck from 30 yards out but his effort flew harmlessly wide.

Wallace was then gifted the chance to make it a perfect return when he ran onto a loose back pass by Zian Flemming, but Long came out to close him down and block the shot.

The save proved crucial, as Millwall drew level in the 38th minute when West Brom’s defence failed to deal with Malone’s free-kick, leading to Styles turning before driving into the roof of the net.

The Lions should have gone ahead after 58 minutes when Flemming battled his way past Adam Reach before crossing, only for Tom Bradshaw – Wednesday’s hat-trick hero against Watford – to scuff wide from close range.

It was the hosts doing most of the pressing in the second half, with substitute Burey curling a shot wide after being found in space on the left.

Bartley then headed straight at Long with what was a rare chance for West Brom after the break, as Millwall brought on Benik Afobe in their continuing search for a winner.

They played against 10 men during the closing stages as Bartley was shown a second yellow card for pulling back Afobe.

The depleted Baggies could not hold out as, just as the clock was about to tick past 90 minutes, Burey received the ball from Mason Bennett before beating Palmer at his near post to snatch all three points for the hosts.