Teemu Pukki’s tame penalty means Norwich have to settle for a point

Teemu Pukki spurned the chance to earn Norwich victory and complete his hat-trick as a poor penalty ensured Sheffield United took a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Bramall Lane.

Goalkeeper Adam Davies made a comfortable save as goals from Ben Osborn and Ollie McBurnie earned the Blades a point following Pukki’s first-half brace.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom made four changes to the team that lost 1-0 at Coventry on Wednesday night, with John Fleck, Rhian Brewster, Billy Sharp and James McAtee coming in.

Norwich’s Dean Smith also made four changes to his team from the defeat at home to Luton, with Isaac Hayden, Todd Cantwell, Marcelino Nunez and Dimitris Giannoulis joining the starting XI.

It was a fast start for the Canaries, who went ahead after just three minutes.

In for the suspended Wes Foderingham, Davies looked to clear the ball upfield but Pukki closed him down and his interception pinged straight into the net.

The away side doubled their lead in the 16th minute and it was Pukki who found himself on the scoresheet again after some poor Blades defending.

John Egan failed to deal with a long ball and the Finnish striker slotted into the bottom corner to double Norwich’s advantage.

It could have been 3-0 after just half-an-hour but Davies made a big save to thwart forward Josh Sargent.

Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn had to make two smart stops to prevent the Blades from halving the deficit just before the interval; first from Oliver Norwood at his near post and then from a deflected Osborn effort.

After the break, Norwich wanted a penalty after Cantwell was challenged in the box by George Baldock but referee Josh Smith waved claims away.

Tempers started to flare just before the hour and the captains of both teams, Grant Hanley and Sharp, were booked following multiple altercations.

Pressure from the home side paid off in the 62nd minute. Sharp screwed the ball to the back post and Osborn finished well to give them hope.

Sheffield United had their equaliser after 71 minutes when defender Egan headed across goal and substitute McBurnie slid in to convert at the back post.

United brought on Reda Khadra in an attempt to find a winner but could not convert any of their chances, which on another day would have cost them dearly.

In the 86th minute, Norwich substitute Liam Gibbs was brought down in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Pukki had the chance to complete his hat-trick with the penalty but keeper Davies guessed correctly and saved low down to his left.

The home side kept pushing for a winner but Norwich remained firm and the points were shared in an electrifying contest.