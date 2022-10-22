Inverness move to the top of the table after Raith Rovers draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness jumped to the top of the cinch Championship after drawing 1-1 with Raith Rovers.

The point was enough to take Billy Dodds’ side to the summit after Partick Thistle were hammered at home by Queen’s Park.

Raith’s Sam Stanton, who grabbed the only goal of the game at Arbroath in midweek, opened the scoring when he found the bottom corner after 13 minutes but Robbie Deas levelled seven minutes before the break when he met Zak Delaney’s delivery and headed home.

Caley rode their luck at times after the break with the visitors having several chances, but it finished all square.