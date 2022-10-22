Paul Digby’s own goal gives Port Vale victory at Cambridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Digby’s late own goal proved decisive as Port Vale won 1-0 at Cambridge.

Under little pressure, Digby turned Will Forrester’s delivery into his own net 11 minutes from time, as U’s keeper Will Mannion was finally beaten having previously kept the Valiants at bay.

Mannion was first called on after 10 minutes, doing well to tip Gavin Massey’s effort over the bar after he had been played in by Mipo Odubeko.

He tipped Mal Benning’s low effort onto the post 10 minutes later before producing an excellent save to keep out Ben Garrity’s close-range shot.

Cambridge offered little but should have gone ahead soon after when Jack Lankester fired over from Harvey Knibbs’ pass.

The second period was a more sedate affair until Connor Hall almost struck for the Valiants in spectacular fashion, cutting inside two Cambridge defenders before curling his effort towards the far post just over the bar.

But there was still time for Vale to get the goal that secured them the points courtesy of the unlucky Digby.