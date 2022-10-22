Josh Kay nets then misses penalty as Barrow end losing run with Gillingham draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barrow ended a run of four consecutive League Two defeats but were made to pay for Josh Kay’s penalty miss in a 1-1 draw at Gillingham.

In an opening half of few chances, Barrow midfielder Kay and Gillingham loanee Hakeeb Adelakun fired long-range efforts off the crossbar within two minutes of each other.

The visitors took the lead 10 minutes before the break as Kay met Ben Whitfield’s cross to acrobatically volley the ball into the bottom corner.

Whitfield and Tom White both tested Gills goalkeeper Glenn Morris within five minutes of the restart as Pete Wild’s side continued to control proceedings.

The game turned when Kay’s lacklustre penalty – awarded after Elkan Baggott bundled over David Moyo – was saved by Morris as the match approached the hour.

Gillingham equalised when Indonesia international Baggott rose the highest after 74 minutes from Will Wright’s corner to score for the second game running.

Scott Kashket came the closest to scoring a late winner for Neil Harris’ side, who have now gone five league games without defeat.