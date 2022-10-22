Woking ease to victory at Gateshead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Woking picked up their first win in three games with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Gateshead.

The visitors opened the scoring through Reece Grego-Cox’s follow up effort after Dan Langley saved Padraig Amond’s close-range shot in the 22nd minute.

Woking doubled their advantage six minutes later after Langley brought Amond down inside the penalty area, Grego-Cox stepped up but saw his spot kick saved before Jermaine Anderson tapped in the rebound.

The visitors waltzed into an unassailable lead two minutes after the break when Luke Wilkinson fired home inside the area after a corner was played into the box.

Gateshead had their consolation when Greg Olley slipped in Dan Ward who slotted it under Craig Ross but could not stop them from going four games without a win.