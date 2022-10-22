Chesterfield edge thriller against Bromley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chesterfield climbed up to third in the Vanarama National League table after an eventful 3-2 victory over fellow high-flyers Bromley.

The teams began the day level on points and the hosts scored the only goal of the first half, Jeff King rolling his shot into the bottom corner in the 13th minute.

Adam Marriott fired in a shot off the underside of the bar to equalise eight minutes after the break but eight minutes later Chesterfield were back in front after Ollie Banks nodded in King’s excellent cross.

The game looked to be over when King was tripped in the area and Kabongo Tshimanga converted the penalty but, after Bromley boss Andy Woodman was sent off, Marriott grabbed a second to make it a tense finish.