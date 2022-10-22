Jesurun Rak-Sakyi strike hands Charlton third straight win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A second-half goal from Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was enough for Charlton to clinch all three points in a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury.

Despite creating opportunities, the first half was largely lacklustre, with poor finishing from both sides.

The best chance of the period came from Charlton – a cross from Steven Sessegnon found Rak-Sakyi who passed it into Marko Marosi’s arms from a few yards out.

After the restart, the Shrews missed a sitter of their own – a volley from Jordan Shipley found Tom Bayliss at the far post who failed to connect well and send it over the line.

It took until the 69th minute for the deadlock to be broken with Rak-Sakyi getting redemption for his first-half miss.

A cross on the byline from substitute Jack Payne found its way to him, and with space in the box, he slotted home.

The hosts needed to react and despite having good spells they could not grab an equaliser.

A rare victory on the road delighted the travelling support, with Charlton moving above Shrewsbury as a result.