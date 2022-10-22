Wrexham fight back to earn Boreham Wood draw but lose ground on leaders

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wrexham came from behind to earn a draw at Boreham Wood as they lost ground on Vanarama National League leaders Notts County.

The Red Dragons sit second but were held to a 1-1 draw at Meadow Park, the hosts now in fourth after taking a share of the spoils.

Danny Newton collected a Dennon Lewis pass before turning home a fine finish from the edge of the box to put the hosts ahead in the first half.

Wrexham were much better after the interval and would duly draw themselves level through Aaron Hayden.

With just eight minutes of the second half gone, Hayden was on hand to tap in from close range following a flowing move.

The result leaves Wrexham three points behind pacesetters County, who beat Maidstone 3-0 on Friday night.