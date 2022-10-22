Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher satisfied despite draw with Bristol Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher refused to be downhearted after the Sky Bet League One pacesetters surrendered a two-goal lead in a rousing 2-2 draw with Bristol Rovers.

On-loan Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz put the Pilgrims ahead on 14 minutes with a brilliant curler and Adam Randell doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time with a 25-yarder.

Half-time substitute Josh Coburn reduced the deficit on 47 minutes with a close-range finish before Aaron Collins levelled 10 minutes later after latching on to Ryan Loft’s back-heel to deny Argyle.

“It was a good game between two teams in good form who were going at it,” Schumacher said after the Pilgrims’ five-match winning streak in the league was halted.

“We knew we wouldn’t have it all our way but overall I’m satisfied with our performance at a difficult place to visit.

“We got ourselves into a good position at half-time and we expected the reaction from them which we got in the second half.

“We knew they would throw everything at it because they’d got nothing to lose and that’s how it went.

“I guess we could have defended slightly better but it was end to end and it could have gone either way.

“We looked stronger towards the end of the game but just didn’t have enough quality to get the winner.

“We’ve been involved in a tough game so we shouldn’t be too down on ourselves and it shouldn’t affect our confidence going forward.

“The point is still a good result for us and we’ve just got to learn our lessons and move on to the next game.”

Rovers manager Joey Barton said: “It was a great game and a fantastic advert for League One football and for the South West of England.

“It was a brilliant contest that was in the balance for most of the second half. I’m really pleased with how we went toe to toe with the side at the top of the pile.

“But I have to admit I’m also a tad frustrated because I feel we should have beaten them today.

“I told the lads that was our acid test with a top side coming to the Mem and we found ourselves behind through two world-class strikes and the first was worth the admission price on its own.

“At the break I challenged the lads to go out there, seize the opportunity and create more memorable moments for the Mem.

“We weren’t feeling downtrodden or disappointed but we knew the Gasheads would get behind us if we gave them something to shout about.

“After we scored there was only one team that was going to win it and that was us. We should have had a penalty that the ref missed but we just couldn’t manage to put the game to bed.”