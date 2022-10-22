Leo Percovich vows to ‘keep working’ at Middlesbrough amid Michael Carrick links

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leo Percovich is waiting to learn if his temporary reign as Middlesbrough manager is over after the 0-0 draw against Huddersfield, with Michael Carrick reportedly set to take charge.

Percovich has presided over five matches as interim boss since Chris Wilder was dismissed almost three weeks ago, with his latest game at the helm ending in a stalemate.

Carrick has been widely touted as Boro’s preferred choice of permanent boss, and a series of discussions have taken place between the former England midfielder and the hierarchy at the Riverside.

However, Carrick was not present at the stadium as his prospective employers failed to beat a Huddersfield side that are still anchored at the foot of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Boro’s players will regroup at their Rockliffe Park training ground on Monday morning, with Percovich expecting to learn in the next 24 hours whether he will still be in charge.

He said: “I will just keep working. I will give the players a rest over the weekend, then we will get set for the Preston game.

“Let’s see what’s going on next. I am giving my service to the club, and we will keep going in the same way until things change.

“We (him and Boro chairman Steve Gibson) always talk. I am just waiting for when we regroup again, and then we will see if we are doing the next step. The players will come back in on Monday, and we have planned the week for how we will prepare for the Preston game.”

Whatever happens in terms of his own job prospects, Percovich feels he has guided Boro into a better position than the one he inherited in the immediate aftermath of Wilder’s departure.

His five games in charge have resulted in two wins, two defeats and a draw, with the Teessiders currently sitting in 21st position, one place outside the relegation zone.

Percovich said: “It is two-and-a-half weeks since I got this, and the games have been so quick. Every three days there has been a game.

“The most important thing is that we have provided some balance and some stability, and I think the team has found a little more since we came.

“We got a clean sheet today, and were very positive defending set-pieces – Huddersfield are one of the best teams in the league at scoring from set-pieces. We brought stability with this clean sheet.”

Huddersfield’s best moment came in the first half when Sorba Thomas’ corner hit the crossbar, and while the Terriers remain rooted to the foot of the table, their manager, Mark Fotheringham, feels they are making progress.

He said: “We looked really solid defensively, not only in the back four, but also in the midfield five and the striker as well.

“They all worked really hard, and we showed we could handle the pressure of going to tough away places like this stadium.

“It feels very satisfying to get that first away clean sheet, and the team is really starting to look like my team.

“I’ve not had a pre-season with this team, I inherited a squad, but the challenge really excited me because I knew how difficult it was going to be.

“I can’t fault the players. They’ve kept at it, and they keep working hard. Every day, they come in with a smile on their face, and they’re working really hard to get the club feeling good about itself again and to climb the table.”