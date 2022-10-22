We have to stick the knife in – Scott Lindsey wants Swindon to be more clinical

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swindon boss Scott Lindsey was left frustrated his side did not beat bottom club Hartlepool by more than their 2-1 victory, saying “we really have to stick the knife in”.

Jonny Williams and Luke Jephcott struck in the opening 17 minutes to put Swindon in control but Clarke Oduor pulled a goal back before half-time to give Hartlepool a lifeline.

The Robins then spurned a number of opportunities to make things far more comfortable for themselves and Lindsey, whose side moved back into the play-offs spots, knows that is something they need to improve on.

He said: “The only criticism I have of my team is that we let them back into the game. They lost 6-0 on Tuesday and we were two goals up after 17 minutes, we really have to stick the knife in.

“It became an anxious game when it didn’t have to be as we created a lot of chances. (Jacob) Wakeling goes through, Jephcott has a chance at the back post, and we had so many opportunities.

“I don’t want to get myself in trouble but I thought we should have had three penalties in the game.

“I would be more worried if we were not creating these chances, but apart from when we played Rochdale and won 3-0, every game has been won by a single goal.”

Williams opened the scoring after 12 minutes after turning home Ben Gladwin’s cross and Jephcott doubled the lead soon after when he headed home Remeao Hutton’s ball in.

Oduor halved the deficit in the 27th minute following good work by Josh Umerah and Callum Cooke had a chance to level before the break only to be denied by Sol Brynn.

Hartlepool boss Keith Curle said: “We gave a very good team a two-goal head start, we didn’t stop crosses and allowed balls into our box, there was poor defending at the back post against a team that have got confidence.

“They’ve got good movement and they’ve got good wide players that can open you up but you’ve got to be able to deal with it.

“We are disappointed because we know we’ve given a good team a two-goals start but on the balance of play we could have got something out of it.

“But the players had good discipline, good understanding and nullified a lot of opportunities in the second half.”