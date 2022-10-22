England power past France to hammer home World Cup title credentials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England power past France to hammer home World Cup title credentials

By Press Association
October 22, 2022, 7:14 pm Updated: October 22, 2022, 7:22 pm
England’s Ryan Hall scores a try (Martin Rickett/PA)
England’s Ryan Hall scores a try (Martin Rickett/PA)

England effectively secured their place in the knockout stages of the 2021 World Cup with a game to spare with an impressive 42-18 victory over France in Group A of the 2021 World Cup.

Shaun Wane’s men picked up from where they left off against Samoa a week earlier to run in seven tries in another show of pace and power that further demonstrated their title credentials in front of a crowd of 23,648 at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Veteran winger Ryan Hall gave England the perfect start with two tries in the first 11 minutes, extending his record haul to a remarkable 37 in 39 appearances, and the finishing touches were applied on the opposite flank by 22-year-old Dom Young, surely a star in the making.

Wane will now rest his key men against minnows Greece in Sheffield next Saturday to prepare for the big tests to come while France must beat Samoa in Warrington next Sunday if they are to join England in the last eight.

On a night that produced another host of positives, Wane will be delighted with the return of second-rower John Bateman from a three-match ban, the continued revival of stand-off George Williams and more valuable contributions from new NRL recruits Herbie Farnworth and Victor Radley.

Scrum-half Marc Sneyd also pressed his claims for a regular place in the side with a perfect goalkicking display on his debut.

France, who were 34-12 winners over Greece in their opening game, have now lost all five World Cup meetings with their hosts but they made sure England did not have it all their way with a stirring effort in the second quarter that brought them two tries.

Picking up from where they left off in the 60-6 rout of Samoa, England made a fast start and led 12-0 after 11 minutes thanks to two quickfire tries from the evergreen Hall.

Farnworth palmed the ball back from Williams’ kick to the corner and quick hands from Chris Hill and Sneyd got the Hull KR man over for his first while Williams and Farnworth combined to get him in for his second.

England v France – Rugby League World Cup – Group A – University of Bolton Stadium
Dom Young helped himself to a couple of tries (Richard Sellers/PA)

Replacement prop Luke Thompson supported a half-break by loose forward Radley to add a third try on 23 minutes and Sneyd kicked a third conversion to make it 18-0.

The French struggled to get out of their own half in the first quarter, with full-back Morgan Escare twice bundled unceremoniously into touch to hand over possession.

But Escare held his nerve and helped his side gradually work their way into the game with the aid of two tries in five minutes.

Stand-off Arthur Mourgue touched down his own kick after Sneyd could only parry the ball into his path and replacement hooker Eloi Pelissier forced his way over from dummy half.

Mourgue kicked both conversions to cut the deficit to just six points but England quickly restored sanity and their big advantage with two tries in five minutes early in the second half.

England v France – Rugby League World Cup – Group A – University of Bolton Stadium
England came out on top after a lively encounter in Bolton (Richard Sellers/PA)

Second-rower Elliott Whitehead supported Bateman’s half-break to score his third try of the tournament and Radley opened his account after touching down Andy Ackers’ grubber kick.

The unerringly accurate Sneyd took his goal tally to five from as many attempts and, although England lost centre Kallum Watkins with a head knock on 50 minutes, they had a handy replacement in the versatile Jack Welsby, who had already filled in for Sam Tomkins while he was having a head injury assessment.

Welsby, who has an almost magnetic effect on the ball, immediately found himself in space thanks to quick hands from Radley and Bateman and he made no mistake with the final pass to get Young over for England’s sixth try.

And the exciting Young was at it again 10 minutes later when he picked off Pelissier’s pass close to his own line and sprinted 90 metres for his second try.

Sneyd took his goal tally to seven but France had the final say when winger Arthur Romano went over for a consolation try, which Mourgue goaled, and England finished the game a man short with Tom Burgess in the sin bin.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Nikita Parris headed Manchester United to victory at Leicester (Tim Markland/PA)
Nikita Parris keeps Manchester United level with Arsenal in tight WSL title race
Newcastle secured a statement victory at Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)
Newcastle break into top four with superb statement victory at Tottenham
Mark Wood stood out in England’s win over Afghanistan (PA)
England fast bowler Mark Wood keen to ‘get quicker and quicker’
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch vents his frustrations during his side’s home defeat to Fulham (Danny Lawson/PA)
‘Board and I are unified completely’ – Jesse Marsch after Leeds’ loss to Fulham
Interim manager Steve Davis, pictured, defended technical director Scott Sellars (Nick Potts/PA)
Steve Davis ‘surprised’ as Wolves fans turn on technical director Scott Sellars
Aaron Danks’ side beat Brentford (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Aaron Danks happy to keep moving Aston Villa forward after Steven Gerrard exit
Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team await their punishment from the FIA (Darron Cummings/AP)
Red Bull punishment talks delayed after death of Dietrich Mateschitz
Mikel Arteta’s side drew with Saints (John Walton/PA)
Mikel Arteta has ‘no complaints’ after Southampton hold Arsenal to draw
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin still holds out hope of a late World Cup call (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Dominic Calvert-Lewis still holding World Cup hope after ‘most difficult’ year
Jesse Marsch is under growing pressure (Danny Lawson/PA)
Pressure grows on Jesse Marsch as fantastic Fulham win at Leeds

Most Read

1
A baby was found dead in Elgin. Image: Stock.
Police say death of six-month-old baby in Moray is ‘unexplained’
2
A96 restricted due to collision. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Two vehicle car crash on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Jaki's Chip Shop in Muir of Ord with the new management sign in the window.
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again – under…
4
To go with story by Danny Law. Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack with an image of the proposed new stadium at Aberdeen Beach. Picture shows; Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack with an image of the proposed new stadium at Aberdeen Beach. . Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 20/04/2022
Poll: Do you think public money should be used to help fund new beach…
5
Stonehaven Swimming Pool 1976-07-13 ©AJL 13 July 1976 Children and adults enjoying themselves in the Stonehaven Swimming Pool. Used: EE 06/07/1987; 19/08/1999; 27/05/2015; 25/05/2016; 04/07/1987
GALLERY: Archive photos of the Stonehaven Outdoor Pool since the 1930s
6
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
7
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
Judith Stephens of Rosemount, Aberdeen, travelled the North Coast 500 for a week. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
‘It was made to be painted’: Woman, 87, who survived stroke shares paintings from…
10
Riona White, conductor of Burach, conducts the massed choirs outside the Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Singers bid farewell to the Royal National Mod in Perth with an hour-long choral…

More from Press and Journal

CR0008414 Locator of West North Street that is due to be resurfaced in Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 17-4-19
'He was loved dearly': Aunt of man who died after falling from Aberdeen car…
William Rocks, the chef patron at Tigh an Truish, is to appear on Masterchef the Professionals. Image: Tigh An Truish/ Facebook.
Masterchef Professional hopeful to cook up island delights for judges
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World's richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
Loch Ness remain four points clear at the top of the North Caledonian League after an 11-goal thriller at Fortrose against Halkirk United.
Loch Ness and Alness United go seven-up as 35 goals are scored in North…
Daniel Robertson sent his girlfriend to the hospital after a knuckleduster assault.
Man jailed after knuckleduster attack on partner
Melanie Roger - Wick Vs. Benburb - Wick Academy 2 v Benburb 0 - SCR2 - Harmsworth Park - 22/10/2022 Wick players celebrate Gordon MacNab goal -
Sean Campbell wants Wick's Scottish Cup journey to continue after reaching round three
England’s Ryan Hall scores a try (Martin Rickett/PA)
Weekend court roll – a golf club swindler and the woman who cried rape
What the new proposed Moray Offshore Windfarm (West) Operations and Maintenance facility to be constructed at Buckie Harbour could look like!
First steps in Buckie Harbour major windfarm project, new loos at Aberlour distillery and…
CR0039011 Picture from Fraserburgh V Stranraer in the Second round of the Scottish Cup, played at Fraserburgh. Goal 2-1, the winner as Fraserburgh's Connor Wood Scores, then celebrates with Scott Barbour, left and Paul Campbell Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............22/10/22
Scottish Cup: Fraserburgh shock Stranraer; Formartine beat Carnoustie
Rab's being enjoying walking the streets at night.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again

Editor's Picks

Most Commented