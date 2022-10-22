Paul Heckingbottom pleased with Sheffield United’s second-half comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Heckingbottom pleased with Sheffield United’s second-half comeback

By Press Association
October 22, 2022, 7:14 pm
Paul Heckingbottom was pleased with his side’s comeback (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom was pleased with his side's comeback (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom praised the intensity shown by his side in the second half of their 2-2 draw with Norwich.

Goals from Ben Osborn and Ollie McBurnie earned the Blades a point after Teemu Pukki’s first-half brace.

Pukki put the Canaries 2-0 up before Osborn pulled a goal back just after the hour to give the home side hope.

McBurnie then levelled before Pukki saw a penalty saved by Adam Davies.

Heckingbottom said: “There wasn’t too much difference between the first and second half. We defended and attacked in the same way, we just had more aggression in the second half.

“Norwich have got a good team of footballers who want a lot of the ball. Our aim is to finish above them and I expect them to be up there at the end of the season.

“Our centre-backs won more headers and tried to stop them playing in the space behind but Norwich probably had better opportunities in the second half on the counter.

“We all get bogged down with stats and tactics. Emotion, feeling, intensity – that is what wins matches.

“We want to play on the front foot and we may give opportunities away. That is my doing and my direction. I want to make sure every game we play in is a good game and that we are trying to win it.

“Against Coventry we made fewer errors than today and ended up losing. If we require no errors to win, that’s what we have to try and do. It’s the fine margins; that’s how close it is in this league.”

Norwich manager Dean Smith was pleased with the way his side performed and felt they could have taken all three points.

He said: “Gameplan-wise we were really good for 65 minutes. We wanted to draw United onto us and I thought we did that very well.

“We scored two good goals and had a chance with (Josh) Sargent to make it 3-0 but the keeper’s made a good save. We had some brilliant counter-attacking opportunities but we just couldn’t finish them off.

“I thought we defended our box really well in that first half. Every time we broke forward we looked like we were going to create a big chance.

“In the second half we gave away silly little fouls and allowed the crowd to get involved. We let it become a bit of a basketball game, which we didn’t need to do, but the game should have been put to bed by then.

“Penalties can be missed and I’ve certainly got no blame for Teemu. He played really well today and got two good goals.

“United have only lost one at home this season, this is a tough place to come. We’ve stopped the rot in terms of defeats but we’re disappointed to not come away with the win.”

