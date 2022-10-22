Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78

By Press Association
October 22, 2022, 11:48 pm
Dietrich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78 (Andreas Schaad/AP)
Dietrich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78 (Andreas Schaad/AP)

Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78.

The Austrian billionaire, integral in Red Bull’s involvement in Formula One, had been battling a long-term illness.

His death was announced to Red Bull staff ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of Americas in Austin.

Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz
Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78 (Kerstin Joensson/AP)

Mateschitz founded the energy drinks company in 1984. He bought the Jaguar F1 team 20 years later and renamed it Red Bull Racing the following season.

In 2010, Sebastian Vettel landed Red Bull’s first F1 title before winning four in succession.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen secured his second championship in a row at the Japanese Grand Prix earlier this month and the team is set to wrap up this season’s constructors’ championship this weekend.

Dietrich Mateschitz
Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel (left) with Dietrich Mateschitz (Gero Breloer/AP)

“It is with great sadness that we learned of Dietrich’s death,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

“He was an incredible man and he loved Formula One.

“We owe him a great deal as a team, and what he would want more than anything is to see his two cars go out in qualifying today. My thoughts are with his family.”

Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali said: “I am deeply saddened by the news that Dietrich Mateschitz, a hugely respected and much-loved member of the Formula One family has passed away.

“He was an incredible visionary entrepreneur and a man who helped to transform our sport and created the Red Bull brand that is known all around the world.

“I will miss him greatly, as will the whole community in Formula 1, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the Red Bull and AlphaTauri teams at this very sad time.”

