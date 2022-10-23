On This Day in 2017 – Ronald Koeman sacked by relegation-threatened Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On This Day in 2017 – Ronald Koeman sacked by relegation-threatened Everton

By Press Association
October 23, 2022, 8:28 am
Ronald Koeman was sacked as Everton manager on this day in 2017 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ronald Koeman was sacked as Everton manager on this day in 2017 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ronald Koeman was sacked as Everton manager on this day in 2017.

The Toffees were third from bottom in the Premier League having won just two of their opening nine league games and the Dutch manager paid the price.

Koeman had led the club to a seventh-placed finish the previous season in his only full campaign at Goodison Park, but a 5-2 defeat against Arsenal proved to be his final match in charge.

At the time of the decision, Everton had conceded 18 goals in nine games, with only Crystal Palace having a worse goal difference and with the team having collected just eight points.

Everton were second bottom with just eight points when Koeman lost his job
Everton were third from bottom with just eight points when Ronald Koeman lost his job (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I would like to place on record my thanks to the players and staff for all their work and commitment during my 16 months as Everton manager,” Koeman wrote on Twitter at the time.

“I would like to thank (chairman) Bill Kenwright, (major shareholder) Farhad Moshiri and the Everton board for the opportunity to have managed a great club, and to the fans as well for their passionate support for the club.

“Naturally I am disappointed at this moment but I wish the team good luck in the future.”

Under-23s boss David Unsworth was placed in temporary charge before Sam Allardyce took over until the end of the season, with Marco Silva taking over for the 2018-19 campaign.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Christian Wade was a devastating finisher for Wasps but his move to the NFL did not work out (Simon Galloway/PA)
On this day in 2018: Christian Wade quits rugby to chase NFL career
Tom Brady’s Buccaneers were relying on the Panthers fixture to be the catalyst to get their season back on track (Rusty Jones/AP)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffer shock 21-3 defeat to Carolina Panthers
Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates with his team-mates after scoring the winner in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)
The sporting weekend in pictures
Rory McIlroy held his nerve to climbed to the top of the world rankings by retaining his CJ Cup title in South Carolina (Stephen B. Morton/AP)
Rory McIlroy back on top of the world after claiming CJ Cup crown
Lewis Hamilton (right) finished behind Max Verstappen (left) at Sunday’s United States Grand Prix (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Narrow defeat at US Grand Prix fills Lewis Hamilton with hope for future wins
Ousmane Dembele scored one goal and set up three others in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao (Joan Monfort/PA)
Ousmane Dembele inspires Barcelona to big win over Athletic Bilbao
Erling Haaland could rewrite the record books this season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola tips Erling Haaland to break Premier League goalscoring record
Ryan Yates said Forest can beat anyone after their statement win over Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)
We can beat anyone – Ryan Yates says Forest can hold their own in…
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the United States Grand Prix (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Max Verstappen sees off Lewis Hamilton to win thrilling United States Grand Prix
Eddie Howe applauds the Newcastle fans at Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)
Eddie Howe backs Newcastle to ‘achieve special things’ after statement victory

Most Read

1
CR0008414 Locator of West North Street that is due to be resurfaced in Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 17-4-19
‘He was loved dearly’: Aunt of man who died after falling from Aberdeen car…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
Daniel Robertson sent his girlfriend to the hospital after a knuckleduster assault.
Man jailed after knuckleduster attack on partner
4
A baby was found dead in Elgin. Image: Stock.
Police say death of six-month-old baby in Moray is ‘unexplained’
5
A96 restricted due to collision. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Two vehicle car crash on the A96 near Fochabers
6
Jaki's Chip Shop in Muir of Ord with the new management sign in the window.
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again – under…
7
To go with story by Danny Law. Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack with an image of the proposed new stadium at Aberdeen Beach. Picture shows; Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack with an image of the proposed new stadium at Aberdeen Beach. . Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 20/04/2022
Poll: Do you think public money should be used to help fund new beach…
8
Stonehaven Swimming Pool 1976-07-13 ©AJL 13 July 1976 Children and adults enjoying themselves in the Stonehaven Swimming Pool. Used: EE 06/07/1987; 19/08/1999; 27/05/2015; 25/05/2016; 04/07/1987
GALLERY: Archive photos of the Stonehaven Outdoor Pool since the 1930s
9
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
10
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…

More from Press and Journal

Dara O Briain brought the laughter to His Majesty's theatre in his new stand-up tour.
REVIEW: Dara O Briain dazzles at His Majesty's despite the fog
Caley Thistle midfielder Lewis Hyde looked sharp in the 1-1 draw against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group
Ryan Christie first of several stars to inspire next Caley Thistle generation, says midfield…
Alex Iacovitti.
Alex Iacovitti says Ross County cannot hold off in efforts to spark turnaround
Anti-Brexit campaigners march in London in October 2022, six years after the referendum took place (Photo: Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock)
Fiona Rintoul: Liz Truss shambles is the Brexit project laid bare - we have…
Newmachar's Josh Reynolds and Sunnybank's Robbie Campbell. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter make it eight wins out eight to keep pace with leaders…
Aberdeens Jack McKenzie (R) and Motherwells Stuart McKinstry. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie looking for Dons to build momentum
Grammar's Ben Renton scores a try against Stewart's Melville. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Grammar claim first win of the season; Gordonians make it seven in a…
CR N/A Locator of Gilcomstoun primary school, Skene Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson 10-06-2020
Partnership can improve Gaelic offering in Aberdeen
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland edge tight encounter against Gala; Orkney pay for poor second half
CR0033050 Action from Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League In pic........ Inverurie manager, Richard Hastings Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 15-01-2022
Highland League: Wins for Inverurie and Brora as Deveronvale and Clach share six goals

Editor's Picks

Most Commented