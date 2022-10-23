Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou ‘really proud’ of team after eventful win at Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou ‘really proud’ of team after eventful win at Hearts

By Press Association
October 23, 2022, 10:02 am
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was delighted with his team (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was delighted with his team (Jane Barlow/PA)

This weekend was always going to be a major milestone in the history of Scottish football given the introduction of VAR – but Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou feels it could also be a big moment in the season.

Amid the drama and debate about refereeing decisions and how the video technology was used at Tynecastle, Celtic ground out another victory in dramatic circumstances to ultimately move four points ahead of Rangers in the cinch Premiership.

A VAR-assisted penalty award for Hearts and Celtic’s failure to get a spot-kick hogged the headlines along with both managers’ criticisms of the time taken to reach some decisions.

But Celtic’s 4-3 victory and the manner of their triumph again showed the mark of champions.

For the second away game running in the league, Celtic needed to dig deep to secure three points. Two weeks earlier they beat St Johnstone despite losing a stoppage-time equaliser. This time they overcame spirited opponents, wet conditions and the distraction of VAR’s introduction at a raucous Tynecastle.

Hearts posed a major challenge. Cammy Devlin’s drive and determination earned penalties at the hands of both of Celtic’s central defenders, Moritz Jenz and Cameron Carter-Vickers. Stephen Humphrys caused the pair problems with his power and directness before succumbing to a 39th-miniute injury – and his replacement Lawrence Shankland hit a hat-trick.

Shankland put Hearts 2-1 ahead after Celtic had been denied a strong penalty claim but goals from Giorgos Giakoumakis and Daizen Maeda quickly restored the lead James Forrest had given the visitors.

Left-back Alexandro Bernabei struggled to keep possession for Celtic but his replacement, Greg Taylor, struck the winner after Shankland had levelled matters again from the spot.

Postecoglou said: “I am just really proud of the players because it would have been easy for us to walk away and say ‘it’s not our day, everything went against us and we lost’, or only got a point.

“But they keep finding ways to win games of football and I think that is a pretty rare commodity.

“You want to be at your best and play dominating football but over the course of the season you face different challenges and you have got to find the will and the desire to win games of football.

“This group of players have got that in abundance and they just refuse to yield and they always find a way to win. In a tough environment it is all credit to them that they did.

“There was a lot going on and it is very easy to get distracted by that, whether it is the crowd and the theatre around VAR, and the conditions make the football really slick so mistakes happen.

“To maintain focus and discipline in the context of that I thought was a credit to the players.”

Hearts had 15 shots at goal to Celtic’s 11 and manager Robbie Neilson was frustrated that his side could not capitalise.

But he was able to see some positives ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash with RFS at Tynecastle, which Hearts must win to have any chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

Neilson said: “We’ve got to take that performance into every week, we’ve been up and down recently.

“We have a massive game on Thursday against Riga and if we can take that performances, that energy, that intensity, into the game, then we can win. Then we have to get ourselves going in the league again.”

Neilson did not believe that injuries to Humphrys and Josh Ginnelly were serious.

“I think they’ll be fine,” he said. “Stephen was a knock on the foot, Josh was just a tight hamstring, just cramp, so he should be fine.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Ousmane Dembele scored one goal and set up three others in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao (Joan Monfort/PA)
Ousmane Dembele inspires Barcelona to big win over Athletic Bilbao
Erling Haaland could rewrite the record books this season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola tips Erling Haaland to break Premier League goalscoring record
Ryan Yates said Forest can beat anyone after their statement win over Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)
We can beat anyone – Ryan Yates says Forest can hold their own in…
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the United States Grand Prix (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Max Verstappen sees off Lewis Hamilton to win thrilling United States Grand Prix
Eddie Howe applauds the Newcastle fans at Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)
Eddie Howe backs Newcastle to ‘achieve special things’ after statement victory
Callum Wilson celebrates after Newcastle beat Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)
5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend
Nikita Parris headed Manchester United to victory at Leicester (Tim Markland/PA)
Nikita Parris keeps Manchester United level with Arsenal in tight WSL title race
Newcastle secured a statement victory at Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)
Newcastle break into top four with superb statement victory at Tottenham
Mark Wood stood out in England’s win over Afghanistan (PA)
England fast bowler Mark Wood keen to ‘get quicker and quicker’
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch vents his frustrations during his side’s home defeat to Fulham (Danny Lawson/PA)
‘Board and I are unified completely’ – Jesse Marsch after Leeds’ loss to Fulham

Most Read

1
CR0008414 Locator of West North Street that is due to be resurfaced in Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 17-4-19
‘He was loved dearly’: Aunt of man who died after falling from Aberdeen car…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
Daniel Robertson sent his girlfriend to the hospital after a knuckleduster assault.
Man jailed after knuckleduster attack on partner
4
A baby was found dead in Elgin. Image: Stock.
Police say death of six-month-old baby in Moray is ‘unexplained’
5
A96 restricted due to collision. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Two vehicle car crash on the A96 near Fochabers
6
Jaki's Chip Shop in Muir of Ord with the new management sign in the window.
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again – under…
7
To go with story by Danny Law. Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack with an image of the proposed new stadium at Aberdeen Beach. Picture shows; Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack with an image of the proposed new stadium at Aberdeen Beach. . Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 20/04/2022
Poll: Do you think public money should be used to help fund new beach…
8
Stonehaven Swimming Pool 1976-07-13 ©AJL 13 July 1976 Children and adults enjoying themselves in the Stonehaven Swimming Pool. Used: EE 06/07/1987; 19/08/1999; 27/05/2015; 25/05/2016; 04/07/1987
GALLERY: Archive photos of the Stonehaven Outdoor Pool since the 1930s
9
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
10
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…

More from Press and Journal

Marischal Square. Zoo Humans - The Urban Playground a performance by Parkour Expression. CR0039092 23/10/2022 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Parkour show brings spark to Aberdeen
Formula 1 memorabilia will be on show in the Peterhead Prison Museum.
Formula 1 exhibition zooms into Peterhead Prison Museum
William Rocks, the chef patron at Tigh an Truish, is to appear on Masterchef the Professionals. Image: Tigh An Truish/ Facebook.
Masterchef Professional hopeful to cook up island delights for judges
Loch Ness remain four points clear at the top of the North Caledonian League after an 11-goal thriller at Fortrose against Halkirk United.
Loch Ness and Alness United go seven-up as 35 goals are scored in North…
Melanie Roger - Wick Vs. Benburb - Wick Academy 2 v Benburb 0 - SCR2 - Harmsworth Park - 22/10/2022 Wick players celebrate Gordon MacNab goal -
Sean Campbell wants Wick's Scottish Cup journey to continue after reaching round three
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was delighted with his team (Jane Barlow/PA)
Weekend court roll – a golf club swindler and the woman who cried rape
What the new proposed Moray Offshore Windfarm (West) Operations and Maintenance facility to be constructed at Buckie Harbour could look like!
First steps in Buckie Harbour major windfarm project, new loos at Aberlour distillery and…
CR0039011 Picture from Fraserburgh V Stranraer in the Second round of the Scottish Cup, played at Fraserburgh. Goal 2-1, the winner as Fraserburgh's Connor Wood Scores, then celebrates with Scott Barbour, left and Paul Campbell Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............22/10/22
Scottish Cup: Fraserburgh shock Stranraer; Formartine beat Carnoustie
Rab's being enjoying walking the streets at night.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again
CR0037487 Action from the Breedon Highland League match between Brechin City and Buckie Thistle at Glebe Park, Brechin In pic........ Grady McGrath **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 20-08-2022
Scottish Cup: Brechin, Buckie and Turriff knocked out

Editor's Picks

Most Commented