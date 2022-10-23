‘Honour’ to play with Ryan Hall, says Herbie Farnworth after England return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Honour’ to play with Ryan Hall, says Herbie Farnworth after England return

By Press Association
October 23, 2022, 10:16 am
Ryan Hall scored twice in England’s 42-18 win over France (PA Images/Martin Rickett)
Herbie Farnworth led the tributes to veteran winger Ryan Hall after he made a glorious return to international rugby league in England’s 42-18 World Cup win over France on Saturday evening.

The former Leeds favourite, who turns 35 a week after the World Cup final, was left out of Shaun Wane’s side for the opening game of the tournament, the 60-6 rout of Samoa in Newcastle, but made the most of his recall by scoring a brace against the French in Bolton.

Hall struck twice in the first 11 minutes to take his remarkable tally of England tries to 37 in 39 appearances. That enabled him to draw level in third place with former Australia captain Darren Lockyer in the list of all-time international try-scorers, with only Ken Irvine (40) and Mick Sullivan (46) in front.

Hall now has 12 World Cup tries, which have come in the last three tournaments of 2013, 2017 and 2021, which puts him one behind Australian Bob Fulton, with only Jarryd Hayne (14) and Billy Slater (16) further ahead in the pecking order.

Hall’s total of 226 Super League tries also puts him second to his former Leeds team-mate Danny McGuire, now assistant coach at his latest club Hull KR, in the all-time list.

Farnworth had a hand in both of Hall’s tries at the University of Bolton Stadium and says it was a privilege to be his centre.

“It’s a great honour,” Farnworth said. “Someone told me he’s broken a try-scoring record today and, if that’s true, to be part of that is a very special moment.

England v France – Rugby League World Cup – Group A – University of Bolton Stadium
Herbie Farnworth (centre) battles for the ball with France’s Arthur Romano (right) and Tony Gigot (PA Images/Martin Rickett)

“What he’s done at international and also at club level is massive and to share the field with someone like that and to be on his edge is very special.”

Hall, whose previous England appearance was in the 2017 World Cup final in Brisbane, was upstaged in the latter stages of Saturday’s game by 21-year-old Dom Young, who continued his exciting entry onto the international stage with two more tries.

His second was a length-of-the-field effort which former England coach Steve McNamara said reminded him of Martin Offiah, and Hall expects his young rival to make a similar impression in his career.

England v France – Rugby League World Cup – Group A – University of Bolton Stadium
Dom Young scores one of his tries against France (PA Images/Martin Rickett)

“It is great training with Dom,” Hall said. “He is a young athlete and is still learning the game.

“He has obvious raw talents which he has displayed and he will get better and better with age.

“He needs fine-tuning in a couple of areas, but his head is like a sponge and he will absorb everything and will pick things up.

“He has started off in the right manner, I am sure you will be hearing his name for years to come.”

Wane is likely to bring back Tommy Makinson for next Saturday’s final Group A game against Greece in Sheffield and must now decide which player to leave out.

John Bateman and Mikolaj Oledzki made their first appearances of the tournament alongside debutants Andy Ackers and Marc Sneyd as Wane began his rotation policy ahead of the knockout stages.

That leaves Joe Batchelor and Kai Pearce-Paul as the only unused members of his 24-man squad and Wane confirmed both will make their debuts at Bramall Lane.

Definitely out of the Greece game is centre Kallum Watkins, who was forced off with a head injury 12 minutes into the second half.

