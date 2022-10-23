Russell Martin felt Callum Robinson made ‘easy mistake’ with red card in derby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Russell Martin felt Cardiff forward Callum Robinson was guilty of making an “easy mistake” for the seventh-minute red card that allowed Swansea to continue their South Wales derby dominance.

Ollie Cooper and Michael Obafemi were on target as Swansea ran out comfortable 2-0 winners to secure a sixth win in eight derby meetings.

Cardiff have won just once in that time and their fate on Sunday was sealed when Robinson reacted to Ben Cabango’s early nudge by throwing the ball in to the face of the Wales defender.

Swansea boss Martin said: “We were helped with the early red card. It was something we spoke to our players about – especially the young ones in the team – to not get involved in any of that.

“Thankfully for us, one of their players did. It’s a really easy mistake to make when the atmosphere is like this in such a big game.

“Then, it was about sticking to our game plans more than ever and not changing anything. I really liked us and we should have scored more goals than we did.”

Cardiff’s third successive defeat leaves them in 20th place, two points above the relegation zone.

Interim boss Mark Hudson said he had no complaints over Robinson’s red card, saying: “It’s about having controlled aggression in moments during a game.

“It’s something to learn from and I can only focus on the players who were on from seven onwards.

“They stuck in, fought for the club, fought for the badge, and fought for each other, which is all you can ask.”

Asked if Robinson had apologised to his team-mates, Hudson said: “He’s had a few words with the players, of course.

“He’s an experienced person, an experienced player and I can say that since he’s come in he’s been brilliant for the football club.”

Swansea’s seventh win in nine games lifted them to fourth in the Sky Bet Championship, three points adrift of leaders QPR.

Martin said: “I’m not sitting here and saying we’re going to go on and do anything.

“There will be some tough moments between now and the end of the season because that’s football.

“But what we have now is a real conviction, belief and togetherness in a group of players that is really important to any successful team.”

Martin has now overseen 3-0, 4-0 and 2-0 wins against Cardiff in the last 12 months.

Asked for the reason for Swansea’s hold over derby bragging rights, he said: “Well that’s the third manager we have played in three games. That’s probably it.

“I can’t speak for Cardiff or what they are doing. But for us, we have stuck to a real plan and have clarity and belief in it.

“Even at times, when it got tough, we stuck to it. It’s probably that.”