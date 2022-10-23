‘Board and I are unified completely’ – Jesse Marsch after Leeds’ loss to Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Board and I are unified completely’ – Jesse Marsch after Leeds’ loss to Fulham

By Press Association
October 23, 2022, 5:54 pm Updated: October 23, 2022, 6:00 pm
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch vents his frustrations during his side’s home defeat to Fulham (Danny Lawson/PA)
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch insisted he still had the board’s full backing after a 3-2 home defeat to Fulham left his side in the Premier League relegation zone.

Rodrigo headed the hosts in front at Elland Road, but they were pegged back by Aleksandar Mitrovic’s header and came unstuck after the break, conceding late goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid and Willian.

Whites fans had already turned on Marsch – and the board – for the second game running when substitute Crysencio Summerville poked home Leeds’ second in stoppage time.

When asked if he had been given assurances that he will still be in charge for next week’s game at Liverpool, Marsch said: “Listen, I understand the frustration from the fans.

“We are equally frustrated and more so. We are doing everything we can and we are together. We are unified.

“The players have been great and I know it hasn’t been easy for them, or us.

“But we believe in them and I have to find ways to help them get better and the board and I are unified completely. We’ve had clear discussions that we are together in this.”

Leeds United v Fulham – Premier League – Elland Road
Leeds fans had already turned on Marsch and the board by the time Crysencio Summerville, pictured, netted a late consolation (Danny Lawson/PA)

The result extended Leeds’ winless run to eight matches and left them third from bottom, level on points with the two teams below them – Wolves and Nottingham Forest – and two points from safety.

Marsch’s side last tasted victory at home against Chelsea in August and since then they have taken just two points from the 24 available.

When asked why the fans should still believe in him, Marsch said: “You can see in our good moments that we can be quite good. We can be aggressive and play attractive football.

“We can play the type of football that represents what this community is and what this club is, with intensity, with running, with power and entertainment.

“In our weak moments we look naive and vulnerable and too weak defensively. Again, I take responsibility. I have to find solutions to get results and gain a bit more momentum back.”

Fulham followed up Thursday night’s 3-0 home win against Aston Villa by climbing two more places to seventh.

Boss Marco Silva felt his side were well worth their fifth league win of the season.

The Portuguese said: “A great win for us and well deserved, in my opinion. We were the best team on the pitch, in all the 94 minutes.

“We knew before the match what it means to play here at Elland Road, how it is difficult to get points.

Willian
Willian (centre) celebrates scoring Fulham’s third goal at Elland Road ( Danny Lawson/PA)

“It’s a place where you can really feel in some moments they (Leeds) can play with the extra man, the crowd.”

Silva, who led the Cottagers straight back to the top flight as Championship winners last term, played down his side’s current heady heights in the table.

“It doesn’t mean anything for us,” he added. “For sure, the smile on our fans’ faces will be a little bit different.

“It will give our players a bit more confidence as well, but for us, it doesn’t change anything.”

