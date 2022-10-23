England fast bowler Mark Wood keen to ‘get quicker and quicker’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England fast bowler Mark Wood keen to ‘get quicker and quicker’

By Press Association
October 23, 2022, 6:02 pm
Mark Wood stood out in England’s win over Afghanistan (PA)
Mark Wood stood out in England’s win over Afghanistan (PA)

Mark Wood believes he can bowl faster than his record-breaking performance in England’s victory over Afghanistan but is sceptical of breaching the 100mph barrier.

Wood took two for 23 and touched a breakneck 96mph at one point on a bouncy Perth surface, with his average of 92.6mph the quickest four-over bowling performance in T20 World Cup history.

His slowest delivery was clocked at 88mph in a whirlwind display as England started their campaign with a five-wicket win and the 32-year-old suggested he can be even more rapid as the tournament progresses.

But the notion of joining Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar and Australia duo Brett Lee and Shaun Tait as the only fast bowlers to breach three figures on the speed gun is a step too far, according to Wood.

Mark Wood feels he is capable of getting even faster (David Charlesworth/PA)

“I don’t think so,” said Wood, who touched 97mph in Pakistan last month in his first match back after elbow surgery. “When you look at the lads who are getting there I don’t think I’m in their bracket.

“I think I’ve got more consistently high pace than them if I can keep my form and my body well. I feel in a great place at the minute so hopefully I can keep that going.

“I actually feel I have more in the tank than that. It’s great to hear (about setting a new T20 World Cup average speed record) but I want to keep pushing the boundaries to get quicker and quicker.

“It’s four overs, isn’t it, so you can go full tilt a little bit more. I’m pleased that’s a good start but that’s all it is so there’s plenty of work to do.”

While Sam Curran claimed the first T20 international five-for by an English male in his side’s five-wicket victory, it was Wood’s speed that left an indelible mark on Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan.

The talismanic leg-spinner was dismissed for a golden duck by Curran, who took four wickets in six balls as Afghanistan imploded at the back end of the innings, but Rashid watched in awe as Wood repeatedly cranked up the pace.

“We haven’t faced someone like 150kmh-plus, when you face him you understand what it should be like,” Rashid said. “Luckily I haven’t faced him so I’m happy. But it’s definitely a good experience.”

Wood, as is sometimes customary, fell to the ground in his follow through a few times in his opening burst against Afghanistan, blaming a grassy, tacky pitch for the slips which he felt brought his average speed down.

Wood has a chequered injury history so it can be an alarming sight to see him tumble, but he is optimistic he could feature against both Ireland on Wednesday and Australia at the MCG on Friday.

“I’m hoping to,” said Wood. “My body will dictate that. I’ll see how I pull up. That’s always the case and I’ll have a chat with the medical team and just see where I go from there.

“But that’s pretty common with me because of my track record.”

While England laboured in their run chase on Saturday before getting over the line with 11 deliveries to spare, a superb collective bowling effort was backed up in the field as Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid and Jos Buttler took highlight-reel catches.

Wood got his second wicket thanks to Buttler’s fantastic athleticism, leaping to his left behind the stumps to take a one-handed grab after opposite number Mohammad Nabi had gloved down the leg side.

“We’re hunting as a pack to get the next wicket, you all feel you’re together, people are moving well, there’s a bit of buzz around the field, everyone’s running out of position,” added Wood.

“In general you don’t want to get ahead of yourself but we felt ready (to play Afghanistan). Now we’re into the tournament, the challenge is can we back it up? We’re certainly ready for the (Ireland) game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Lewis Hamilton (right) finished behind Max Verstappen (left) at Sunday’s United States Grand Prix (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Narrow defeat at US Grand Prix fills Lewis Hamilton with hope for future wins
Ousmane Dembele scored one goal and set up three others in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao (Joan Monfort/PA)
Ousmane Dembele inspires Barcelona to big win over Athletic Bilbao
Erling Haaland could rewrite the record books this season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola tips Erling Haaland to break Premier League goalscoring record
Ryan Yates said Forest can beat anyone after their statement win over Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)
We can beat anyone – Ryan Yates says Forest can hold their own in…
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the United States Grand Prix (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Max Verstappen sees off Lewis Hamilton to win thrilling United States Grand Prix
Eddie Howe applauds the Newcastle fans at Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)
Eddie Howe backs Newcastle to ‘achieve special things’ after statement victory
Callum Wilson celebrates after Newcastle beat Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)
5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend
Nikita Parris headed Manchester United to victory at Leicester (Tim Markland/PA)
Nikita Parris keeps Manchester United level with Arsenal in tight WSL title race
Newcastle secured a statement victory at Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)
Newcastle break into top four with superb statement victory at Tottenham
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch vents his frustrations during his side’s home defeat to Fulham (Danny Lawson/PA)
‘Board and I are unified completely’ – Jesse Marsch after Leeds’ loss to Fulham

Most Read

1
CR0008414 Locator of West North Street that is due to be resurfaced in Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 17-4-19
‘He was loved dearly’: Aunt of man who died after falling from Aberdeen car…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
Daniel Robertson sent his girlfriend to the hospital after a knuckleduster assault.
Man jailed after knuckleduster attack on partner
4
A baby was found dead in Elgin. Image: Stock.
Police say death of six-month-old baby in Moray is ‘unexplained’
5
A96 restricted due to collision. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Two vehicle car crash on the A96 near Fochabers
6
Jaki's Chip Shop in Muir of Ord with the new management sign in the window.
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again – under…
7
To go with story by Danny Law. Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack with an image of the proposed new stadium at Aberdeen Beach. Picture shows; Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack with an image of the proposed new stadium at Aberdeen Beach. . Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 20/04/2022
Poll: Do you think public money should be used to help fund new beach…
8
Stonehaven Swimming Pool 1976-07-13 ©AJL 13 July 1976 Children and adults enjoying themselves in the Stonehaven Swimming Pool. Used: EE 06/07/1987; 19/08/1999; 27/05/2015; 25/05/2016; 04/07/1987
GALLERY: Archive photos of the Stonehaven Outdoor Pool since the 1930s
9
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
10
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…

More from Press and Journal

Marischal Square. Zoo Humans - The Urban Playground a performance by Parkour Expression. CR0039092 23/10/2022 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Parkour show brings spark to Aberdeen
Formula 1 memorabilia will be on show in the Peterhead Prison Museum.
Formula 1 exhibition zooms into Peterhead Prison Museum
William Rocks, the chef patron at Tigh an Truish, is to appear on Masterchef the Professionals. Image: Tigh An Truish/ Facebook.
Masterchef Professional hopeful to cook up island delights for judges
Loch Ness remain four points clear at the top of the North Caledonian League after an 11-goal thriller at Fortrose against Halkirk United.
Loch Ness and Alness United go seven-up as 35 goals are scored in North…
Melanie Roger - Wick Vs. Benburb - Wick Academy 2 v Benburb 0 - SCR2 - Harmsworth Park - 22/10/2022 Wick players celebrate Gordon MacNab goal -
Sean Campbell wants Wick's Scottish Cup journey to continue after reaching round three
Mark Wood stood out in England’s win over Afghanistan (PA)
Weekend court roll – a golf club swindler and the woman who cried rape
What the new proposed Moray Offshore Windfarm (West) Operations and Maintenance facility to be constructed at Buckie Harbour could look like!
First steps in Buckie Harbour major windfarm project, new loos at Aberlour distillery and…
CR0039011 Picture from Fraserburgh V Stranraer in the Second round of the Scottish Cup, played at Fraserburgh. Goal 2-1, the winner as Fraserburgh's Connor Wood Scores, then celebrates with Scott Barbour, left and Paul Campbell Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............22/10/22
Scottish Cup: Fraserburgh shock Stranraer; Formartine beat Carnoustie
Rab's being enjoying walking the streets at night.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again
CR0037487 Action from the Breedon Highland League match between Brechin City and Buckie Thistle at Glebe Park, Brechin In pic........ Grady McGrath **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 20-08-2022
Scottish Cup: Brechin, Buckie and Turriff knocked out

Editor's Picks

Most Commented