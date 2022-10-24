Antonio Conte concerned about Tottenham quartet before Sporting Lisbon clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Antonio Conte concerned about Tottenham quartet before Sporting Lisbon clash

By Press Association
October 24, 2022, 9:03 am
Antonio Conte will need to assess several members of his Tottenham squad before Wednesday’s match with Sporting Lisbon (Frank Augstein/AP/PA)
Antonio Conte will need to assess several members of his Tottenham squad before Wednesday’s match with Sporting Lisbon (Frank Augstein/AP/PA)

Antonio Conte has revealed Tottenham could remain without four key players for Wednesday’s visit of Sporting Lisbon.

Cristian Romero (calf) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (thigh) missed Sunday’s 2-1 home loss to Newcastle after they joined Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison on the treatment table.

Spurs are in the middle of a 43-day period where they play 13 matches and the Italian admitted other members of his squad will now totally rest ahead of the midweek clash where qualification for the Champions League knockout stage will be secured with victory in N17.

“About Richy and Deki (Kulusevski)? No chance. I don’t know about Pierre and Cuti (Romero) for Wednesday. If you ask me in this moment, I don’t have an answer because I don’t know the way they recover,” Conte said.

“For sure there are players that need to rest for two days to recover because we have players who for them this was seven games in a row and we don’t have the possibility to make rotation in this moment.

“Our target now has to be to try on Wednesday to win the game because to go to the next round is a good opportunity for us.

“I know it will be difficult but we have the possibility to do it and then to try to manage the situation until the last game in November. Then there is the World Cup and we will see what happens.”

Conte revealed after their first home defeat since April that centre-back Romero had been a doubt throughout the week.

The Argentinian played in the league fixtures with Everton and Manchester United despite feeling fatigued and it was a similar situation for Hojbjerg, who had started every match prior to Sunday.

He said: “Romero was the last two or three games, he arrived every day half and half to decide if he play or doesn’t play.

“I think in the past we have taken risk. The players gave their availability to play otherwise honestly if the player doesn’t want to play, I don’t force the player.

“Now after the game against United, he felt a lot of fatigue and then yesterday he felt fatigue in his calf. Before in his thigh, the right, now left in the calf.

“Pierre it was the same because Pierre played every game, he played every minute and he was really tired.”

While Spurs remain third in the Premier League despite this narrow loss, Newcastle are within touching distance of the London club after a fourth victory from their last five matches.

Callum Wilson got the ball rolling for the Magpies with his fourth strike of the campaign and he reiterated his desire to be part of the England squad in Qatar for next month’s World Cup.

Boss Eddie Howe said: “I am in a difficult position because I don’t want to put Gareth (Southgate) under unnecessary pressure or create headlines because that is not my style from manager to manager, but I do back Callum.

“I think Gareth does as well. He loves the player.

“Callum is an outstanding goalscorer, also an outstanding team-mate so if he was to go to a major tournament, he would support the players that are playing and wait for his opportunity to play.

“For me he has the complete package but that is Gareth’s decision and whatever decision he makes will be the right one.”

