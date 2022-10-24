Alex Gilliead likely to feature when Bradford host Swindon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bradford boss Mark Hughes could make changes ahead of their clash with Swindon.

Alex Gilliead is likely to feature after returning to the starting XI against Grimsby at the weekend.

Scott Banks could still miss out with injury.

Emmanuel Osadebe and Jamie Walker are still sidelined for the Bantams.

Swindon head coach Scott Lindsey has no new injuries to deal with following the weekend victory over Hartlepool.

Captain Angus MacDonald remains sidelined with a dislocated collarbone, while fellow defender Reece Devine is also unavailable following an injury picked up in training.

Forward Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is still six weeks away from a return from a torn hamstring.

Lindsey hinted he will look to rotate his squad with two games in four days so midfielder Louis Reed may be in line for a recall.