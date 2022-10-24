Alex Gilliead likely to feature when Bradford host Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alex Gilliead likely to feature when Bradford host Swindon

By Press Association
October 24, 2022, 4:11 pm
Alex Gilliead could line up for Bradford (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Alex Gilliead could line up for Bradford (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Bradford boss Mark Hughes could make changes ahead of their clash with Swindon.

Alex Gilliead is likely to feature after returning to the starting XI against Grimsby at the weekend.

Scott Banks could still miss out with injury.

Emmanuel Osadebe and Jamie Walker are still sidelined for the Bantams.

Swindon head coach Scott Lindsey has no new injuries to deal with following the weekend victory over Hartlepool.

Captain Angus MacDonald remains sidelined with a dislocated collarbone, while fellow defender Reece Devine is also unavailable following an injury picked up in training.

Forward Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is still six weeks away from a return from a torn hamstring.

Lindsey hinted he will look to rotate his squad with two games in four days so midfielder Louis Reed may be in line for a recall.

