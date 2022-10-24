Barrow to check on Sam Foley ahead of Grimsby clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barrow to check on Sam Foley ahead of Grimsby clash

By Press Association
October 24, 2022, 4:13 pm
Sam Foley will be checked for Barrow (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Sam Foley will be checked for Barrow (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Barrow will check on Sam Foley ahead of their clash with Grimsby.

Manager Pete Wild revealed that the midfielder had been struggling with a shoulder injury, but managed to appear 11 minutes from time against Gillingham at the weekend.

Josh Gordon could line-up after starting from the bench as well after Wild explained he thought the striker needed a break.

The Bluebirds are currently 11th in League Two.

Bryn Morris could feature for Grimsby in Cumbria.

The midfielder made his return from injury from the bench against Bradford at the weekend and managed 45 minutes.

Sean Scannell is edging closer to a return after rupturing his Achilles last season, but is still expected to be sidelined until mid-December.

Jordan Cropper is still out with injury.

