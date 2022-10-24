Micky Mellon has no new injury concerns ahead of Tranmere’s clash with Rochdale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Micky Mellon has no new injury concerns as his Tranmere side look to return to winning ways against struggling Rochdale.

Rovers had won five on the bounce in Sky Bet League Two until they were held to a 1-1 draw at Harrogate at the weekend.

Joel Mumbongo, Charlie Jolley and Luke Robinson all missed that game through injury and remain out.

Tom Davies could return as he steps up his comeback.

Rochdale will be without Scott Quigley for the trip to Merseyside.

The forward injured his groin in the EFL Trophy draw with Salford and faces a number of weeks on the sidelines.

Sam Graham was also forced off late on in Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to AFC Wimbledon and is likely to miss out.

Cieran Slicker and Tahvon Campbell also remain doubtful for the visitors.