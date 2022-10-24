Mansfield hoping to welcome back James Perch against Newport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mansfield are hoping to welcome James Perch back into the side as they prepare to face Newport on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old defender missed out with illness in their 3-2 defeat to Crawley on the weekend and it remains to be seen whether he will be included this time around.

Midfielder Kellan Gordon could return to the squad but Stephen McLaughlin continues to nurse a knee issue.

Striker Rhys Oates is a longer term absentee.

Newport boss Graham Coughlan makes his return to former club Mansfield as the visiting manager.

The 47-year-old heads back to the One Call Stadium after spending time as manager of the side between December 2019 and October 2020.

Striker Offrande Zanzala may return to the bench after missing out on Saturday.

Centre-back Priestley Farquharson returned from a hamstring injury in their 1-0 win over Colchester on the weekend and is expected to be involved again.