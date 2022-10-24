Danny Gabbidon feels Joe Allen ‘even more important’ to Wales than big-name duo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Danny Gabbidon feels Joe Allen ‘even more important’ to Wales than big-name duo

By Press Association
October 24, 2022, 5:33 pm
Wales midfielder Joe Allen is in danger of missing the World Cup through injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wales midfielder Joe Allen is in danger of missing the World Cup through injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Danny Gabbidon says the potential World Cup loss of Joe Allen would probably be a bigger blow to Wales than if they lost Aaron Ramsey or Gareth Bale to injury.

Swansea midfielder Allen, a mainstay of Wales’ 2016 and 2020 European Championship teams, has not played since sustaining hamstring damage against Hull on September 17.

The Welsh club had initially hoped the injury was not serious, but Swansea boss Russell Martin said last week he could not give a “definitive answer” if the 72-times capped Allen will be fit for the World Cup in Qatar.

Wales International footballer Danny Gabbidon
Former Wales defender Danny Gabbidon says the loss of Joe Allen would be a huge World Cup blow for the Dragons (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Allen is set to undergo further scans this week to determine whether he will be ready for Wales’ World Cup opener against the United States on November 21.

“There will be lots of Wales fans and players as well concerned because we all know how important Joe is to the team,” former Wales defender Gabbidon told the PA news agency.

“He’s probably even more important than Gareth and Aaron because we’ve struggled in that midfield area over the last two or three years.

“Joe had a great partnership with Joe Ledley in that midfield, and his importance is even greater now since Ledders has gone.

Austria v Wales – 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying – Group D – Ernst Happel Stadium
Joe Allen (right) and Joe Ledley (left) were a formidable midfield partnership for Wales (John Walton/PA)

“He is the glue in there with the defensive job he does and the experience that he has.

“You can see the difference in that midfield area when he’s not there, and it’s where games are won and lost.”

Wales boss Robert Page is having to contend with mounting injury worries ahead of the nation’s first World Cup for 64 years.

Sheffield United defender Rhys Norrington-Davies is a serious fitness doubt after damaging his hamstring last Wednesday.

Wales v Poland – UEFA Nations League – Group A – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales manager Robert Page is dealing with growing injury concerns ahead of the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cardiff midfielder Rubin Colwill has not played for a month because of a hip problem, and the on-loan Ethan Ampadu came off injured in Spezia’s 1-0 Serie A defeat at Salernitana on Saturday.

“You want all your players available for major tournaments,” Gabbidon said at the Football Association of Wales McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards.

“The first game is always important. If you can get off to a good start it gives you confidence and takes a little bit of pressure off.

“We’re playing two sides in the USA and Iran, before we meet England, that if we play well we are capable of picking up points.

Wales v Netherlands – UEFA Nations League – Group A4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Sheffield United defender Rhys Norrington-Davies could miss the World Cup with a hamstring injury (David Davies/PA)

“But, on the flip side, if we’re not quite at it they are two nations who can turn you over. The first aim will be to win that opening game, then qualify from the group.

“As we saw in 2016 (when Wales reached the European Championship semi-finals), anything can happen when you get to the knockout stages.

“If we can get out of the group that would be a really good achievement. The confidence the players would get from that would mean they won’t mind playing anyone.”

:: Danny Gabbidon was speaking at the annual Welsh FA Grassroots Awards in partnership with McDonald’s Fun Football. The awards recognise volunteers who are dedicated to making a real difference to community football in Wales.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Gary O’Neil’s Bournemouth were beaten on Monday (Adam Davy/PA)
Gary O’Neil hits out at ‘terrible decision’ as Bournemouth lose at West Ham
Wales head coach John Kear (Richard Sellers/PA)
John Kear confident Wales can sign off from World Cup with win
Said Benrahma scored in West Ham’s win (Adam Davy/PA)
West Ham beat Bournemouth following two controversial VAR calls
Tonga’s Daniel Tupou scored a hat-trick (Richard Sellers/PA)
Daniel Tupou’s hat-trick helps Tonga beat stubborn Wales
Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek, pictured, is enjoying regular football under manager Graham Potter (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek feels his physical condition has never been better
Unai Emery has been named Aston Villa’s new head coach (Niall Carson/PA)
Aston Villa appoint former Arsenal boss Unai Emery as new head coach
Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister has signed a new long-term deal (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister signs new long-term deal with Brighton
Walsall’s Brandon Comley is suspended for the League Two clash with Harrogate (Mike Egerton/PA)
Walsall without suspended midfielder Brandon Comley for Harrogate clash
Pep Guardiola called Dortmund’s Jude Bellingha, who scored against Manchester City last month, the “whole package” (Tim Goode/PA)
Pep Guardiola says Germany has been good for ‘whole package’ Jude Bellingham
Peterborough boss Grant McCann, pictured, faces an anxious wait over Joe Ward (Tim Goode/PA)
Peterborough boss Grant McCann to make late call on Joe Ward for Accrington game

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0039063 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Dominic Chrich-Holmes Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/10/2022
Boyfriend who broke partner’s cheekbone and cut her with Stanley knife branded serious danger…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
4
Three streets at the new eco village in Banchory will be named after muses featured in Crathes Castle paintings. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Streets in Banchory’s eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…
5
CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
6
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Ylber Ramadani at full-time at Fir Park. Image: SNS.
‘If you had a squad of Ramadanis you’d be all right’: Jim Goodwin hails…
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Child rapist Lee Duncan , 41 [9-8-81], was jailed after being found guilty of attacking an eight-year-old girl by a jury at the High Court in Dundee. Picture shows; Child rapist Lee Duncan . N/A. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
8
Highland League Weekly was across both the Scottish Cup and Breedon Highland League this weekend - with a day out at Wick Academy's Harmsworth Park, plus Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle highlights included in the latest episode.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Scottish Cup magic with Wick Academy; highlights of Nairn…
9
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…

More from Press and Journal

Net Zero Technology Centre.
NZTC launches new services to help businesses reach net zero
inspired nights nuart aberdeen
Aberdeen and Inverness groups shortlisted for Scotland Loves Local awards
Pastor Gordon Matheson was giving to the Scottish Affairs Committee following the Skye shooting tragedy in August. Picture supplied by Parliament TV/ DC Thomson.
Skye shooting: Pastor claims family of alleged shooter did not know he had gun
Peterhead Prison Museum
Peterhead Prison Museum to close for five days as part of secret filming for…
Graffiti, a camper and falling gravestones are impacting on a church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Inverness church visitors warned of falling graves
David Bennet is missing from the Tain area. Image: Police / DCT Media.
Police find 60-year-old man missing from Tain
Rishi Sunak is favourite to become prime minister.
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
Rishi Sunak is the new prime minister of the UK (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Voice of the North: Sunak's ascent should be celebrated, but early general election…
FRASERBURGH FC CHAIRMAN FINLAY NOBLE AND MANAGER MARK COWIE ON THE FROZEN PITCH AT BELLSLEA AFTER THE GAME WAS CALLED OFF.
Highland League clubs delighted with Scottish Cup third round draw
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing Aberdeen man James Duncan Picture shows; James Duncan. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Have you seen James? Missing Aberdeen man may have got 201 bus to Ballater

Editor's Picks

Most Commented