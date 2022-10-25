Fond memories for Suarez, winter football is coming – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 25.

Football

Winter is coming.

Fond memories for Luis Suarez.

Una noche que voy a recordar siempre 🙌🏼 Gracias de corazón ♥️ pic.twitter.com/pnxor9hSz7 — Luis Suárez (@LuisSuarez9) October 25, 2022

Everton turned the clock back.

Happy Diwali

Happy Diwali friends! ❤️ — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 25, 2022

Aerial Shots are always fun! 🚁 Drop your Diwali 📸 for the memory book! #ChennaiSuperKlicks #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 📸 : Dinesh Kumar pic.twitter.com/jTMnCKhM58 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 25, 2022

MMA

Conor McGregor makes his job sound easy.

Getting ready to bounce in a cage and lump someone around with a load of lump hammers. For millions and millions of dollars. Light work. pic.twitter.com/fHZxKjweW7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022

Boxing

Sonny Bill worked hard.

Another day getting that work in 🥊 #Nov5 not long now @StanSportAU pic.twitter.com/mGFcOWigNL — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) October 25, 2022

Cricket

Practice makes perfect for Mark Wood.

Formula One

Charles Leclerc scrubbed up well.

A doggy treat for Roscoe as he turned 10.

Then and now ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NLCmoxupjN — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 24, 2022

Everyone wish Roscoe a happy 10th birthday 🔟🎉 pic.twitter.com/7Sqh06yfmQ — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 24, 2022

Silverstone looked back.