Stockport easily see off Carlisle to make it two in a row

Goals from Myles Hippolyte and Kyle Wootton sealed a second successive League Two win for Stockport in a convincing 2-0 victory over Carlisle.

The Hatters were the better of the two sides throughout and were rewarded for their early efforts with a goal in the 20th minute.

An inviting ball over the top from Paddy Madden fell directly into the path of Hippolyte who rolled it into the bottom corner.

Carlisle made things easy, with no shots on target in the first period, whilst County had chances to double their lead.

They eventually took them after the restart, despite the visitors looking much improved.

An impressive charge down the line from Madden launched the attack which saw Will Collar’s inch-perfect cross find Wootton, who headed home at the far post.

The Cumbrians came closest through the in-form Kristian Dennis, who reached a hopeful ball over the top but could only hit the post.